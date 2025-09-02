Trump: Space Command moving from Colorado to Alabama, reversing Biden admin decision

(L) A rocket replica is seen outside the Davidson Center for Space Exploration in Huntsville, Alabama. (Photo via LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP via Getty Images)/ (Background) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office at the White House on September 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:43 PM – Tuesday, September 2, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. Space Command will be moved and permanently based in Huntsville, Alabama, overturning a Biden-era decision to keep it at its temporary Colorado headquarters.

The long-anticipated move, announced on Tuesday, ends a four-year struggle between the two states and their respective administrations over the command’s location.

The headquarters, a major economic asset, sparked intense lobbying — with officials from both Alabama and Colorado arguing their state offered the most superior site.

Advertisement

“The U.S. Space Command headquarters will move to the beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville, Alabama, forever to be known from this point forward as Rocket City,” Trump said. “We had a lot of competition for this and Alabama’s getting it.”

Trump announced that Huntsville has officially secured the Space Command headquarters in part because “they fought harder for it than anybody else.”

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who is running for governorship, referred to Huntsville as the “perfect place” for the command, even suggesting naming the facility after President Trump. Standing beside the GOP president during the announcement, Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) thanked him for “restoring Space Command to its rightful home.”

“The Biden administration chose to make this political,” she stated. “What we want to do is put the safety and security of Americans first. We want to make sure our American war fighter is put first.”

U.S. Space Command posted a statement on X following the announcement, saying that it “stands ready to carry out the direction of the President following today’s announcement of Huntsville, Alabama as the command’s permanent headquarters location.”

It oversees operations such as satellite-based navigation, troop communications, and missile-launch warnings.

Huntsville, Alabama — already known as “Rocket City” — has deep ties to the nation’s space and defense programs. It hosts the Army’s Redstone Arsenal, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, and the Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command, earning its nickname for building the first rockets in the U.S. space program.

Mayor Tommy Battle said roughly 1,400 Space Command jobs are expected to shift to Redstone Arsenal over the next five years.

“This decision is not about what’s best for Huntsville – it’s about being mission-focused,” Battle said. “The decision to locate U.S. Space Command at Redstone ensures our nation is prepared to meet growing challenges in space. Huntsville is ready with our experienced workforce, resilient infrastructure and deep commitment to national defense.”

The ongoing debate dates back to 2021, when the Air Force recommended Army Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville as the preferred site for U.S. Space Command after evaluating six states on infrastructure, community support, and cost. However, in 2023, President Biden reversed course, announcing the command would remain permanently in Colorado Springs, where it had been operating on a temporary basis. His administration argued the decision would prevent disruptions to military readiness.

Nonetheless, the move angered leaders in both parties in Colorado, a hub for the aerospace industry. Governor Jared Polis (D-Colo.) called the shift to Alabama “deeply disappointing” and demanded transparency regarding how the decision was made.

“This is the wrong decision, diminishing military readiness and national security and eroding the trust Americans have in our country and its leaders to do the right thing,” Polis said. “Uprooting Space Command will weaken national security and readiness, waste taxpayer dollars, and inconvenience military families.”

On Tuesday, Trump emphasized that his original push to place the headquarters in Huntsville had been “wrongfully obstructed by the Biden administration.” He also noted that Colorado’s reliance on the controversial mail-in voting system was “a big factor also” in his decision to steer the command away from Colorado Springs.

“The problem with Colorado is that they have a very corrupt voting system,” President Trump stated.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!