Trump: South Africa to be excluded from 2026 G20 Summit

(L) U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a video call on November 27, 2025, during the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images) / (R) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is seen at the opening of the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on November 22, 2025. (Photo by Halden KROG / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

2:15 PM – Friday, November 28, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that South Africa will not receive an invitation to the 2026 G20 Summit, which is set for December in Miami, Florida, at his Trump National Doral resort.

Trump tied this to the U.S. boycott of the 2025 G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, over human rights abuses against White Afrikaner farmers, including killings and land seizures. Additionally, he accused South Africa of refusing to hand over G20 presidency responsibilities to a U.S. Embassy representative.

“At my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year. South Africa has demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere,” Trump wrote on Truth Social platform on Friday.

The 47th president noted that the United States did not attend the prior summit in South Africa “because the South African Government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human Right Abuses endured by Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers.”

“To put it more bluntly, they are killing White people, and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them,” Trump stated. He also added that South Africa “refused to hand off the G20 Presidency to a Senior Representative from our U.S. Embassy.” Advertisement

The Group of Twenty (G20) consists of 19 individual countries — Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States — plus two regional organizations: the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU). This structure has been unchanged since the group’s formal establishment in 1999.

On May 21st, President Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, ostensibly to discuss trade, investment, and the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

However, the encounter quickly escalated into a public confrontation when Trump repeatedly pressed Ramaphosa on White Afrikaner farmers in South Africa being systematically targeted, persecuted, and even killed — what Trump referred to as a genocide driven by the government’s land reform policies.

