Trump slams ‘Stupid’ AOC following her calls for impeachment

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:42 PM – Tuesday, June 24, 2025

President Donald Trump slammed Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she called for his impeachment over his decision to strike Iranian nuclear facilities.

Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) vehemently denounced President Trump’s “disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization,” labeling the move a “grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers.”

“He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment,” Ocasio-Cortez added. Advertisement

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments were in reference to the United States’ military operation against Iran on Saturday, which included the bombing of three nuclear facilities including the Fordow nuclear facility which was buried deep underground.

President Trump responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s calls for his impeachment in a lengthy Truth Social post.

“Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress, is now calling for my impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before. The reason for her ‘rantings’ is all of the Victories that the U.S.A has had under the Trump Administration. The Democrats aren’t used to WINNING, and she can’t stand the concept of our Country being successful again,” Trump wrote.

“We’re just now coming back from that Radical Left experiment with Sleepy Joe, Kamala, and ‘The AUTOPEN,’ in charge. What a disaster it was! AOC should be forced to take the Cognitive Test that I just completed at Walter Reed Medical Center, as part of my Physical.,” he continued.

Trump went on to state that Ocasio-Cortez needs to fix the “disgusting, crime ridden streets” of New York City rather than “her constant complaining.”

The president also mentioned the reports of Ocasio-Cortez considering running for the Senate against Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

“Instead of her constant complaining, Alexandria should be back home to Queens, where I was also brought up, and straighten out her filthy, disgusting, crime ridden streets, in the District she ‘represents,’ and which she never goes to anymore. She better start worrying about her own Primary, before she thinks about beating our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, whose career is definitely on thin ice! She and her Democrat friends have just hit the Lowest Poll Numbers in Congressional History, so go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!” Trump added.

Additionally, Ocasio-Cortez doubled down in a response to Trump’s post, stating: “Mr. President, don’t take your anger out on me – I’m just a silly girl. Take it out on whoever convinced you to betray the American people and our Constitution by illegally bombing Iran and dragging us into war. It only took you 5 months to break every promise you made.”

