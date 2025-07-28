Trump slams London Mayor Sadiq Khan alongside British PM: ‘He’s done a terrible job…’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan leaves Millbank Studios after conducting media interviews on August 29, 2023 in London, England. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

While seated alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday, President Donald Trump criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan, expressing that although he would be open to visiting London, he doesn’t approve of how the mayor runs the capital of England.

President Trump also took shots at the mayor’s character.

Trump’s comments came during a press conference in Scotland, following the historic trade agreement with the European Union.

“I’m not a fan of your mayor,” Trump said in response to a reporter asking if he would visit London. “I think he’s done a terrible job … He’s a nasty person. I think he’s done a terrible job. But I would certainly visit London, yeah.”

Starmer interjected in Sadiq’s defense, stating: “He’s a friend of mine, actually.”

President Trump and Sadiq have a long history of strife, as Sadiq previously compared Trump to “the fascists of the 20th century.”

The London mayor has also highlighted Trump’s 2024 reelection victory as “evidence” that “progress is not inevitable,” arguing that Trump’s campaign messaging was filled with “racism and hatred” — seemingly referencing how the U.S. president wants to bring immigration laws back to law and order in the states.

Additionally, back in 2019, President Trump labeled Sadiq a “stone-cold loser who should focus on crime in London.”

Critics have argued that Khan has failed to effectively tackle the rise in knife crime and gang-related violence in the city, especially among young people. Many also accuse him of not adequately supporting the Metropolitan Police, though he often counters that national government austerity measures are “to blame.” While some Londoners have supported his ongoing feud with Trump, others see the public sparring as unnecessary and distracting – causing tension with the U.S.

Nevertheless, despite his most recent criticism of Sadiq, President Trump still praised British right-wing Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage.

“Nigel, as you know, is a friend of mine,” Trump stated. “I like this man [Kier] a lot, and I like Nigel,” he continued. “And you know, I don’t know he politics over here. I don’t know where they stand. I would say one is slightly liberal, not that liberal, slightly, and the other one is slightly conservative. But they’re both good men.”

Trump also thanked Starmer, stating: “Any time we need help, any time we needed any form of support, you’ve been there. We appreciate it very much, and we’re going to continue onward.”

“I respect him much more today than I did before because I just met his wife and family. He’s got a perfect wife and that’s never easy to achieve.”

President Trump met with Starmer in Turnberry, Scotland, on Monday to discuss trade and ongoing turmoil in Gaza, following a major deal with the European Union (EU).

