Trump Slams ‘Highly Conflicted’ Obama-Nominated Judge Who Was ‘Randomly Selected’ To Lead Signal Chat Lawsuit

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:01 PM – Friday, March 28, 2025

President Donald Trump slammed “Highly Conflicted” Judge James Boasberg for taking all of the cases against the Trump White House, arguing that it’s now seemingly impossible to receive an “Honest Ruling.”

Judge Boasberg, 62, who was born in San Francisco, California, was appointed to the D.C. district court by Democrat President Barack Obama. He was also previously named to D.C.’s local courts by GOP President George W. Bush.

Most recently, Boasberg blocked President Trump’s Venezuelan deportation flights for Tren de Aragua (TdA) members — challenging Trump’s usage of the Alien Enemies act. Hours after Trump signed the proclamation on March 15th, Boasberg blocked the flights, and the Court of Appeals later voted to uphold the 14-day ban.

As Boasberg called for the deportation flights to cease, two deportation flights had already left and were mid-air. They did not turn back.

Nevertheless, President Trump and his administration were still able to deport 261 illegal aliens to El Salvador, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele also announced that 238 of them had belonged to the violent TdA gang.

“How disgraceful is it that ‘Judge’ James Boasberg has just been given a fourth ‘Trump Case,’ something which is, statistically, IMPOSSIBLE. There is no way for a Republican, especially a TRUMP REPUBLICAN, to win before him. He is Highly Conflicted, not only in his hatred of me — Massive Trump Derangement Syndrome!” the president wrote in a Wednesday Truth Social post.

“Boasberg, who is the Chief Judge of the D.C. District Court, seems to be grabbing the ‘Trump Cases’ all to himself, even though it is not supposed to happen that way. Is there still such a thing as the ‘wheel,’ where the Judges are chosen fairly, and at random?” he continued.

“The good news is that it probably doesn’t matter, because it is virtually impossible for me to get an Honest Ruling in D.C. Our Nation’s Courts are broken, with New York and D.C. being the most preeminent of all in their Corruption and Radicalism. There must be an immediate investigation of this Rigged System, before it is too late!” Trump added.

President Trump’s post was in response to Boasberg being assigned to the lawsuit against senior White House officials, regarding the recent Signal leak, which saw a journalist/editor-in-chief of The Atlantic inadvertently added to a group chat discussion on possible Houthi “attack plans.”

Boasberg was reportedly assigned to the case after being “randomly chosen” out of 20 jurists on the bench — according to Politico.

Additionally, Trump had already called for Boasberg to be impeached earlier this month following his ruling against the Tren de Aragua deportation flights.

“I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do. This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!! WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Trump wrote.

President Trump’s first Boasberg statement quickly prompted a response from U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who argued that disagreeing with a judicial decision does not provide sufficient grounds for impeachment.

However, many political analysts were not surprised by Roberts’ out-of-the-blue statement, standing up for Boasberg — as Boasberg and Roberts have had a solid relationship for some time. Boasberg was previously appointed to the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) by Roberts in 2014, and from 2020 to 2021, he presided over the FISC as its presiding judge.

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose,” Roberts stated. Boasberg now oversees a whopping four lawsuits against the Trump administration — following the addition of the Signal case.

