Trump slams Gov. Hochul for endorsing ‘Liddle Communist’ Mamdani, suggests federal funds could be taken away

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul attends a press conference on gun violence prevention and public safety on July 31, 2023 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:41 AM – Monday, September 15, 2025

President Donald Trump sharply criticized New York Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul after she endorsed Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, the New York City Democrat mayoral candidate who is leading in the polls.

On Sunday, Hochul endorsed Mamdani in a New York Times op-ed, after months of rumored pressure following Mamdani’s landslide victory in the NYC Democrat mayoral primary.

In the piece, Hochul stated that although she doesn’t agree with Mamdani on everything, she believes he is still a “leader who shares my commitment to a New York where children can grow up safe in their neighborhoods and where opportunity is within reach for every family. I heard a leader who is focused on making New York City affordable — a goal I enthusiastically support.” Advertisement

However, Hochul also emphasized that the NYPD must have “every resource to keep our streets and subways safe,” referencing how Mamdani previously supported the defund the police movement during the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests of 2020. In addition, New York must remain the “center of the global economy,” she continued, seemingly in response to Mamdani’s proposal of tax hikes for corporations — which could push business away from the city.

Hochul’s piece concluded by highlighting the importance of having a strong New York City mayor who will “stand up and fight back against” President Trump, explaining that anyone who “accepts his tainted influence or benefits from it is compromised from the start.”

President Trump responded to Hochul’s endorsement soon after, suggesting that he could yank federal funds.

“Governor Kath Hochul of New York has Endorsed the ‘Liddle’ Communist,’ Zohran Mamdani, running for Mayor of New York. This is a rather shocking development, and a very bad one for New York City. How can such a thing happen?” Trump wrote. “Washington will be watching this situation very closely. No reason to be sending good money … President DJT,” the president added.

Meanwhile, Hochul’s endorsement is being touted as a significant development in the NYC mayoral race, as it will likely place more pressure on other significant New York Democrats who have yet to issue an endorsement of Mamdani, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

Mamdani, the clear frontrunner in the race, announced that he is “grateful to the Governor for her support in unifying our party – as well as the work she’s done standing up to President Trump, securing free lunch meals for our kids, and expanding access to childcare.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!