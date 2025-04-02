Trump Slams 4 GOP Senators For Considering Canada Tariff Rollback: ‘What Is Wrong with Them?’

U.S. President Donald Trump announces that his administration has reached a deal with elite law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom during a swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House on March 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:24 AM – Wednesday, April 2, 2025

President Donald Trump was highly critical of four GOP Senators Wednesday morning, fearing they could join Democrats and vote against his tariffs on Canadian goods.

“Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul, also of Kentucky, will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change,” Trump said on Truth Social in a 1 a.m. post. “And fight the Democrats wild and flagrant push to not penalize Canada for the sale, into our Country, of large amounts of Fentanyl, by Tariffing the value of this horrible and deadly drug in order to make it more costly to distribute and buy,” Trump said.

However, not all of the four senators have publicly stated that they will back the joint resolution, but Trump’s social media post indicates that he’s not sure which side they will vote on.

The post by Trump comes as Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) has been trying to force a vote on a joint resolution to end the national emergency Trump declared to impose sweeping tariffs on Canada earlier this year.

That declaration claimed authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and cited the “extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl” — but will also hike prices for American consumers, according to the Virginia Democrat. “More than 96% of fentanyl intercepted at our borders is coming from Mexico and less than 1 percent from Canada,” Kaine noted in a Washington Post op-ed last week.

Collins (R-Maine.) confirmed Monday that she would back the resolution against the Canadian tariffs.

“Imposing tariffs on Canada, which is our closest neighbor, [a] friendly ally, is a huge mistake and will cause disruption in the economies of both countries,” she told reporters.

The resolution could receive Senate approval with four GOP votes but it would likely face opposition from House Republicans.

Trump blasted the four lawmakers as “disloyal” to the GOP.

“They are playing with the lives of the American people, and right into the hands of the Radical Left Democrats and Drug Cartels. The Senate Bill is just a ploy of the Dems to show and expose the weakness of certain Republicans, namely these four, in that it is not going anywhere because the House will never approve it and I, as your President, will never sign it,” Trump also said on Truth Social. “What is wrong with them, other than suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, commonly known as TDS?” he mused. “They have been extremely difficult to deal with and, unbelievably disloyal to hardworking Majority Leader John Thune, and the Republican Party itself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The post by the 47th president took place just before he was set to hit U.S. trade partners with “reciprocal tariffs,” tax foreign car imports and possibly place further tariffs on Mexico and China.

The event, deemed “Liberation Day” is set to take place on Wednesday afternoon in the Rose Garden at the White House.

