Trump slams Democrats for blaming him for J6

U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Nathaniel Mannor

4:05 PM – Tuesday, January 6, 2026

President Donald Trump has blasted Democrats for claiming he incited the January 6th protest.

On Tuesday, the White House posted an article showing how Trump invited people to Washington, D.C., for a rally telling them to “peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard.”

The article pointed out footage from the January 6th protest that shows Capitol Police escalating tensions by firing tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd causing them to react.

“Capitol Police aggressively fire tear gas, flash bangs, and rubber munitions into crowds of peaceful protesters, injuring many and deliberately escalating tensions,” the article stated. “Video evidence shows officers inexplicably removing barricades, opening Capitol doors, and even waving attendees inside the building—actions that facilitated entry—while simultaneously deploying violent force against others. These inconsistent and provocative tactics turned a peaceful demonstration into chaos.”

Trump had repeatedly called on his supporters to stand down and go home that day.

“As events unfold, President Trump repeatedly calls for peace, tweeting support for law enforcement and releasing a video telling supporters ‘go home in peace’ while reiterating love for them and election concerns,” the website writes. “He consistently promotes non-violence despite the attack on attendees and emotions running high.”

He also re-posted leaked footage of then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) admitting the protest was her fault.

Additionally, Trump slammed the January 6th committee for jailing 1,500 protesters for four years merely for trespassing.

