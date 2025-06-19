Trump slams ‘Crooked’ Fox News for ‘wrong and negative’ polling: ‘MAGA HATES Fox News’

U.S. President Donald Trump stops and talks to the media before he boards Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House on June 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:43 PM – Thursday, June 19, 2025

President Donald Trump took shots at the “Crooked Fox News” network for its alleged anti-Trump bias, asserting that “MAGA HATES FOX News.”

Trump had been referencing a recent poll conducted by Fox News, which the network showed that Trump’s approval rating, specifically in relation to his border policies, was just over 50%.

“The Crooked Fox News Polls got the Election WRONG, I won by much more than they said I would, and have been biased against me for years. They are always wrong and negative. It’s why MAGA HATES Fox News, even though their anchors are GREAT,” Trump wrote in a Thursday Truth Social post. Advertisement

The recently released poll found that 53% of respondents approve of Trump’s policies on the border.

“This has gone on for years, but they never change the incompetent polling company that does their work. Now a new Fox News poll comes out this morning giving me a little more than 50% at the Border, and yet the Border is miraculously perfect, NOBODY WAS ABLE TO COME IN LAST MONTH. 60,000 people came in with Sleepy Joe in the same month last year. I hate FAKE pollsters, one of the Worst, but Fox will never change their discredited pollster!” he added.

President Trump’s border security polling was the only “highlight” in the poll.

Nonetheless, regarding Beacon Research/Shaw & Co. firm poll takers, 54% of respondents disapproved of his overall job performance, 57% disapproved of his foreign policy, 64% disapproved on inflation, and 58% disapproved of the economy.

Beacon Research, which is also known as Beacon Research/Shaw & Company, is not considered conservative—in fact, it’s generally classified as left-center, according to mediabiasfactcheck.com. While the Fox News poll is co‑branded with Shaw & Co, the Democrat side—Beacon Research—tends to pull the overall polling more left.

Fox News says that it uses Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research for its polls to “enhance credibility and balance.” Fox News reps explicitly state that its polls are “conducted under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R).”

via – Fox News Poll

Additionally, the Fox News Poll also extracted data from President Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” with 59% of the respondents opposing the bill.

The poll was conducted from June 13th to 16th.

via – Fox News Poll

Nevertheless, the same group had also conducted another poll previously before Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, with poll-takers choosing Biden over the current GOP president — exemplifying once more that the Fox News/Beacon Research/Shaw & Co. poll takers tend to lean left politically.

Photo screenshot via: politpro.eu/institute/fox-newsbeacon-researchshaw-co-research

