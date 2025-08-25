Trump slams ABC and NBC as an ‘Arm of the Democrat Party’

(Background) ABC News signage is installed in the media file center inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center before presidential debate on September 09, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) / (R) Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton (L) and Bernie Sanders (R) participate in the NBC News -YouTube Democratic Candidates Debate on January 17, 2016. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:31 PM – Monday, August 25, 2025

President Donald Trump recently criticized ABC and NBC, highlighting their extreme left-wing bias against him while suggesting that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) should revoke their broadcast licenses.

On Sunday night, President Trump took to Truth Social, criticizing the two major networks for what he described as “biased and untruthful” reporting.

“Why is it that ABC and NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the absolute worst and most biased networks anywhere in the World, aren’t paying Millions of Dollars a year in LICENSE FEES. They should lose their Licenses for their unfair coverage of Republicans and/or Conservatives, but at a minimum, they should pay up BIG for having the privilege of using the most valuable airwaves anywhere at anytime!!! Crooked ‘journalism’ should not be rewarded, it should be terminated!!!” Trump wrote. Advertisement

President Trump argued that, despite having historic successes within the first 8 months of his second administration, the two networks overwhelmingly ran negative stories, suggesting they are “SIMPLY AN ARM OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY.”

“Despite a very high popularity and, according to many, among the greatest 8 months in Presidential History, ABC & NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the worst and most biased networks in history, give me 97% BAD STORIES. IF THAT IS THE CASE, THEY ARE SIMPLY AN ARM OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY AND SHOULD, ACCORDING TO MANY, HAVE THEIR LICENSES REVOKED BY THE FCC. I would be totally in favor of that because they are so biased and untruthful, an actual threat to our Democracy!!!”

The president has repeatedly clashed with mainstream media outlets, accusing major networks and anchors of engaging in bias and unfair coverage since his return to office.

Although ABC and NBC News do not have FCC licenses for news content directly provided by the networks, they do hold licenses for their local affiliates across the nation, which require FCC licensing to operate.

“Broadcasters have a very unique position in the market when it comes to other entities,” stated FCC Chair Brendan Carr in April. “They are licensed by the FCC. When you license someone to operate, you’re necessarily prohibiting others from using those airways. Because of that, they have a public-interest obligation. And I think over the years, the FCC has largely stepped back from enforcing the public interest standard.” “I don’t think that’s correct. I think, given the unique benefits that come from a federal broadcast license, it’s important for the FCC to actually hold these entities accountable to the public interest,” he continued. “And there’s a lot of rules and regulations that flow from that. News distortion is a piece of it, and I believe that the FCC should be vigorously enforcing the public interest.”

However, any effort to revoke licenses over apparent political bias would likely face legal challenges, as courts have previously struck down similar attempts as violations of the First Amendment.

The news follows ABC News’ decision to settle a defamation lawsuit filed by President Trump, agreeing to pay $15 million toward his presidential library. The lawsuit was in relation to ABC contributor George Stephanopoulos falsely claiming that Trump was “found liable for rape” and “defaming the victim of that rape,” despite neither verdict involving the finding of rape as defined under New York law.

ABC News issued a public apology soon after, and Stephanopoulos agreed to pay $1 million toward Trump’s legal fees.

