Trump signs Medal of Honor Act, raising monthly special pension for living recipients

President Donald Trump has signed the “Medal of Honor Act” into law, thereby significantly increasing the rate of the special monthly pension payable to living Medal of Honor recipients.

Since the modern Medal of Honor was established — first for the Navy in 1861 and later updated for the Army in 1965 — approximately 3,528 individuals have received the nation’s highest military decoration.

Today, only 61 of those heroes are still living.

The newly implemented legislation, signed by President Trump on Monday, is a win for Medal of Honor recipients as they will go from receiving approximately $16,880 a year to about $67,500 a year – nearly a fourfold increase.

The Medal of Honor is the highest award the U.S. gives for military, naval, and aerial achievements. Individuals who are chosen to receive it “display bravery that goes far beyond what’s normally expected in combat,” officials say.

Qualities of someone who receives the Medal of Honor:

Extraordinary heroism

Risking their own life

Acting voluntarily

Intensive combat situations

Eyewitness confirmation

Often involves self-sacrifice

You do not need to be American in order to be considered for the award.

