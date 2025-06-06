Trump signs executive order to promote supersonic aviation in U.S.

US President Donald Trump gestures as he disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on June 6, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:44 PM – Friday, June 6, 2025

President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on Friday aimed at advancing the development and implementation of supersonic aviation technology in the United States.

Regarding the executive order, the White House informed Americans that…

“America once led the world in supersonic aviation, but decades of stifling regulations grounded progress. This Order removes regulatory barriers so that U.S. companies can dominate supersonic flight once again. Advertisement The Order directs the Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to repeal the prohibition on overland supersonic flight, establish an interim noise-based certification standard, and repeal other regulations that hinder supersonic flight. The Order instructs the FAA Administrator to establish a standard for supersonic aircraft noise certification that considers community acceptability, economic reasonableness, and technological feasibility. The Order advances the coordination of supersonic research, development, test and evaluation efforts through the National Science and Technology Council with leadership from the Office of Science and Technology Policy. It promotes international engagement through the FAA and other agencies to align global supersonic flight regulations and secure bilateral agreements for international operations.”

The 47th president is initiating what the White House has characterized as a “historic national effort” to restore the United States’ position as the unequivocal global leader in high-speed aviation.

“For more than fifty years, outdated and overly restrictive regulations have grounded the promise of supersonic flight, stifling American ingenuity and weakening our global competitiveness in aviation. Advances in aerospace engineering, materials science, and noise reduction now make supersonic flight not just possible, but safe, sustainable, and commercially viable. American companies developing supersonic aircraft have already entered into government contracts and agreements with major commercial airlines, such as United Airlines and American Airlines, who have committed to purchase supersonic jets to enhance their fleets with faster travel options. By removing decades-old regulatory barriers and promoting cutting-edge supersonic technology, President Trump is Making Aviation Great Again,” the White House concluded.

