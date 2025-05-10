Trump Signs Executive Order To Build National Center For Homeless Veterans 

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes supporters during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:27 PM – Saturday, May 10, 2025

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to establish a national center for homeless veterans.

According to the executive order, the secretary of veterans affairs will be directed to establish the National for Warrior Independence on the Veterans Affairs campus in West Los Angeles.

“The new National Center for Warrior Independence will help them and other veterans like them rebuild their lives,” the White House said.

The White House stated that the center will allow veterans from around the nation to seek and receive care, benefits and services “to which they are entitled.”

“The Center will promote self-sufficiency through housing, substance abuse treatment, and support for productive work for the veterans housed there,” the White House explained.

They continued stating that their goal is that by 2028 the center will house up to 6,000 homeless veterans.

The order also urges the secretary of housing and urban development to employ vouchers to assist homeless veterans, and the secretary of veterans affairs to “restore accountability at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).”

It also directs the VA to take action against individuals who have committed misconduct and to review and correct the Biden administration’s decision to “rehire and reinstate back pay for employees previously fired for misconduct.”

The order will assure that veterans have more alternatives for care, benefits, and services, including shorter wait times for Veterans Health Administration appointments through expanded hours, weekend appointments, and virtual healthcare. It also requires the Manchester VA Medical Center to do a feasibility study on expanding services to support a full-service medical center in New Hampshire.

“President Trump strongly believes that every veteran deserves our gratitude, and that the federal government should treat veterans like the heroes they are,” the White House said.

