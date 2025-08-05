Trump signs Executive Order creating task force for 2028 Olympics in L.A.

U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order during a ceremony in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on August 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:50 PM – Tuesday, August 5, 2025

President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order creating a task force for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Trump signed an executive order creating an Olympics task force ahead of the 2028 Games, which the U.S. is co-hosting.

“America is a nation of champions, and July 2028 will show the world what America does best and that’s WIN,” the president said. Advertisement

“The L.A. Olympics is shaping up to be a wonderful moment for America. It’s going to be incredible. It’s so exciting,” Trump said.

Trump went on to praise Gene Sykes, chair of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) board of directors, for the move to ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

“The United States will not let men steal trophies from women at the 2028 Olympics,” Trump said.

Organizers said that the forthcoming Olympic torch relay will travel to all 50 states for the first time, and they presented Trump with a set of medals commemorating the gold, silver, and bronze medals awarded at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

Trump will serve as chair of the task force, with Vice President JD Vance as vice chair. Other members include a number of Cabinet secretaries and administration officials.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that Trump “considers it a great honor to oversee this global sporting spectacle,” calling sports one of the president’s “greatest passions.”

The 2028 Games will be the first Olympics to be hosted by the U.S. since the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!