Trump signs EO to stop Wall Street investors from purchasing single-family homes

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

8:07 AM – Wednesday, January 21, 2026

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to prevent Wall Street firms from competing with individual buyers for single-family homes.

“To preserve the supply of single-family homes for American families and increase the paths to homeownership, it is the policy of my Administration that large institutional investors should not buy single-family homes that could otherwise be purchased by families,” the president said in the order, signed Tuesday.

Trump pointed to the previous administration for driving up inflation and interest rates to make the American dream “increasingly out of reach for too many of our citizens, especially first-time homebuyers.”

According to the executive order (EO), titled “Stopping Wall Street from Competing with Main Street Homebuyers,” Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent will create definitions of “large institutional investor” and “single-family home” within 30 days that will be adopted by other executive department agencies to implement the law.

Within 60 days of the EO, the Secretaries of Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs, the Administrator of General Services and the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency are to prevent Government-sponsored enterprises and agencies from “providing for, approving, insuring, guaranteeing, securitizing, or facilitating the acquisition by a large institutional investor of a single-family home that could otherwise be purchased by an individual owner-occupant.”

The listed individuals are also to promote sales to individual owners and occupants.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairman Andrew Ferguson are to prioritize antitrust laws whenever appropriate over “coordinated vacancy and pricing strategies by large institutional investors.”

Trump also ordered Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Political and Public Affairs James Blair to prepare a legislative recommendation to codify the policy into law.

coordinated vacancy and pricing strategies by large institutional investors.

Trump announced he would be taking action on the housing market in a Truth Social post earlier in January.

“For a very long time, buying and owning a home was considered the pinnacle of the American Dream,” he wrote. At the time, he teased that he would be speaking about the topic at his World Economic Forum (WEF) speech on Wednesday.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!