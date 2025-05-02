Trump Signs EO Slashing Federal Subsidies To NPR And PBS: ‘Two Horrible, Completely Biased Platforms’

(Center) U.S. President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) / (R-top) National Public Radio (NPR) logo. (R-second from top) Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) logo.

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:47 PM – Friday, May 2, 2025

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday cutting federal subsidies for National Public Radio (NPR) and Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).

President Trump has long been a critic of the broadcast networks, due to their overt liberal-bias. They were originally set to receive $535 million in funds — allocated by Congress for the years 2025 and 2026.

“NPR and PBS, two horrible and completely biased platforms … should be DEFUNDED by Congress, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote back in March.

Trump’s executive order directs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to “cease direct funding” to the networks.

“Government funding of news media in this environment is not only outdated and unnecessary but corrosive to the appearance of journalistic independence. At the very least, Americans have the right to expect that if they tax dollars fund public broadcasting at all, they fund only fair, accurate, unbiased, and nonpartisan news coverage,” the EO read.

“The CBP’s governing statute reflects principles of impartiality: the CBP may not ‘contribute to or otherwise support any political party.’’ The CBP fails to abide by these principles to the extent it subsidizes NPR and PBS. Which viewpoints NPR and PBS promote does not matter. What does matter is that neither entity presents a fair, accurate, or unbiased portrayal of current events to taxpaying citizens,” the order continued.

Soon after the announcement, NPR responded, characterizing Trump’s order as an “affront to the First Amendment rights of NPR.”

“The President’s order is an affront to the First Amendment rights of NPR and locally owned and operated stations throughout America to produce and air programming that meets the needs of their communities. It is also an affront to the First Amendment rights of station listeners and donors who support independent news and information. Although federal funding is an essential aspect of public media, significant financial support comes from listeners, underwriters, and philanthropic grants,” the statement read. “We will vigorously defend our right to provide essential news, information and live-saving services to the American public.”

Nonetheless, the White House issued a “victory lap” social media meme post on Friday, writing: “That Friday feeling when you end taxpayer subsidization of NPR and PBS.”

