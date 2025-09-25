Trump signs deal giving American investors majority control over TikTok

U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on September 25, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:13 PM – Thursday, September 25, 2025

President Donald Trump has signed a bill outlining his plan to transfer majority control of TikTok to American investors.

Trump previously spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, and reported that the two had “made progress” on a new TikTok deal.

On Thursday, the President maintained his cordial relationship with the Chinese president, telling reporters in the Oval Office that he “had a very good talk with President Xi.”

“A lot of respect for him. Hopefully, he has a lot of respect for me, too. And we talked about TikTok and other things, but we talked about TikTok and he gave us the go-ahead,” Trump said. Advertisement

The deal in the EO titled “Saving TikTok While Protecting National Security” allows a group of U.S. investors, including Oracle and Silver Lake, to take most of the stake in the new social media entity. The current owner, Chinese company ByteDance, will maintain less than 20% in equity.

The company will be valued at $14 billion, according to Vice President JD Vance.

Oracle will inspect and retrain the recommendation algorithm on U.S. user data, as well as provide security for TikTok.

“The fundamental thing that we wanted to accomplish is that we wanted to keep TikTok operating, but we also wanted to make sure that we protected Americans’ data privacy as required by law, both because it’s the right thing to do, but also because it’s a legal requirement of the law that was passed last year by Congress,” Vance said.

In addition to their seemingly friendly conversations over the phone, the two world leaders intend to meet in person, first at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in October. Trump also has a trip to China planned for 2026, and Xi is set to visit the U.S. at a later date, as well.

