Trump signs ceasefire agreement in Egypt: ‘Took 3,000 years to get to this point’

US President Donald Trump (C) delivers a statement during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025. (YOAN VALAT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Brooke Mallory

12:53 PM – Monday, October 13, 2025

President Donald Trump landed in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday, to co-host a summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The summit aims to further solidify the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and to discuss the future governance and reconstruction of Gaza.

The signing ceremony drew over 20 world leaders from across the globe, exemplifying the international significance and diplomatic weight of the occasion.

Along with officials from Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair were in attendance as well.

President Trump’s trip to Egypt followed his brief trip to Israel, in which he spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Knesset and families of the Israeli hostages.

“I heard for years this is the biggest deal that’ll never happen,” Trump said at the signing ceremony. “For years, long before I ran for office, that this, the Middle East, it’s the biggest, most complicated deal, and also it’s the place that could lead to tremendous problems, like World War III. They always talked about World War III would start in the Middle East — and that’s not going to happen.” Advertisement

“This took 3,000 years to get to this point. Can you believe it? And it’s going to hold up too. It’s going to hold up,” Trump stated while signing the document. “This is the day that people across this region and around the world have been working, striving, hoping, and praying for. They have done things over the last month that I think were really unthinkable. Nobody thought this could happen. With the historic agreement we have just signed, those prayers of millions have finally been answered.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fataah El-Sissi notably labeled Trump’s proposal the “last chance” for peace. He urged the facilitation of a two-state solution by arguing that Palestinians should have the right to self-determination.

“I would like to express our profound appreciation to your excellency at this critical circumstance reflected in your proposed plan for ending this tragic war. A war during which humanity incurred significant losses. I would like to thank our partners in United States, Turkey, and Qatar for their dedicated efforts,” El-Sisi stated during the ceremony. “I reiterate our support and aspiration for the execution of this plan, creating the essential political horizon for the implementation of the two-state solution, for it is the only pathway to the fulfillment of the legitimate ambition of both Palestinian and Israeli peoples, turning over the conflict page and safely living.”

El-Sissi went on to award President Trump the Order of the Nile, which is Egypt’s highest civilian honor. Receiving the Order of the Nile symbolizes recognition at the highest level, often reserved for heads of state, influential leaders, or outstanding figures who have made a lasting impact on Egypt or international relations.

Following the release of the remaining alive hostages, in addition to the four deceased bodies returned, the focus now shifts to the next phase of implementing Trump’s 20-point proposal. However, it is currently unclear whether Hamas will agree to fully disarm, although the Islamist group has at least agreed to step down to allow a transitional body of Palestinian technocrats to govern Gaza.

