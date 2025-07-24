Trump signs 3 AI-focused EOs, proclaims the U.S. will do ‘whatever it takes’ to win AI race

Michael Kratsios, U.S. President Donald Trump and David O. Sacks speak onstage at the All-In and Hill & Valley Forum “Winning The AI Race” at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on July 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Hill & Valley Forum)

President Donald Trump pledged that the United States will do “whatever it takes” to secure global leadership in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), unveiling a newly released AI strategic action plan on Wednesday.

Although President Trump had already previously directed administration officials in January to develop an AI action plan in an effort to “solidify our position as the global leader in AI and secure a brighter future for all Americans,” this move represents an accelerated push to advance those efforts.

Trump set a 180-day deadline for relevant administration officials to develop a plan “to sustain and enhance America’s global AI dominance in order to promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security” — which was on Tuesday. Advertisement

Then, on Wednesday, the 47th Commander-in-chief announced: “From this day forward, it’ll be a policy of the United States to do whatever it takes to lead the world in artificial intelligence,” before signing three AI-focused executive orders focused on innovation, cutting regulations, while expelling “woke” AI.

The president also noted that his administration is cutting red tape and regulations on AI, in contrast to the Biden administration, which previously stifled AI development through overregulation.

“My administration will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that the United States can build and retain the largest, most powerful and most advanced AI infrastructure anywhere on the planet,” Trump stated.

Meanwhile, White House Office of Science and Technology policy director Michael Kratsios echoed President Trump’s position on slashing federal regulations to ultimately incentivize AI development and innovation.

“The action plan calls for freeing American AI innovation from unnecessary bureaucratic red tape, ensuring all Americans reap the benefits of AI technologies and leveraging AI to drive new scientific breakthroughs,” Kratsios stated. “On deregulation, we cannot afford to go down Europe’s innovation-killing regulatory path. Federal agencies will now review their rules on the books and repeal those that hinder AI development and deployment across industries, from financial services and agriculture to health and transportation,” he continued. “At the same time, we’re asking the private sector to recommend regulatory barriers that they face for the administration to consider removing,” Kratsios added. “Instead of cultivating skepticism, our policy is to encourage and enable AI adoption across government and the private sector through regulatory sandboxes and sector-specific partnerships.”

Trump administration crypto czar David Sacks outlined a three-pillar AI action plan, with the first priority being “to center America’s workers, and make sure they benefit from AI.”

“The second is that we believe that AI systems should be free of ideological bias and not be designed to pursue socially engineered agendas,” Sacks stated. “And so we have a number of proposals there on how to make sure that AI remains truth-seeking and trustworthy. And then the third principle that cuts across the pillars is that we believe we have to prevent our advanced technologies from being misused or stolen by malicious actors. And we also have to monitor for emerging and unforeseen risks from AI.”

The announcement follows President Trump’s introduction of the Stargate project in January, which included a $500 billion commitment from OpenAI, Oracle, MGX, and SoftBank to invest in American artificial intelligence infrastructure over the next four years.

The Trump administration is currently competing with China in the AI race, as the Chinese government has invested heavily in artificial intelligence. China reportedly plans to expand the AI industry to a $1.4 trillion market by 2030.

Additionally, the U.S. now looks to launch massive AI data centers, which will allow for the increased development of computational power, data storage and processing, scalability, energy and cooling infrastructure, and security.

On Tuesday, industry leaders Oracle and OpenAI announced plans to develop massive data centers in the United States, ultimately projecting to provide an additional 4.5 gigawatts of Stargate data center capacity while also expecting the project to create 100,000 jobs.

