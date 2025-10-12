Trump shifts funds to pay military service members despite government shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist to the crowd as he leaves the stage after speaking at a rally with U.S. Army troops on June 10, 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:21 PM – Sunday, October 12, 2025

President Donald Trump revealed that his team has identified funds that will be utilized to pay military service members despite the ongoing government shutdown.

In a Saturday Truth Social post, the president slammed Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and the Democrat Party for refusing to vote for a continuing resolution to fund the government on previously agreed spending levels, while vowing that service members will still be paid.

“Chuck Schumer recently said, ‘Every day gets better’ during their Radical Left Shutdown. I DISAGREE! If nothing is done, because of ‘Leader’ Chuck Schumer and the Democrats, our Brave Troops will miss the paychecks they are rightfully due on October 15th,” Trump wrote.

“This is why I am using my authority, as Commander in Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th. We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS. I will not allow the Democrats to hold our Military, and the entire Security of our Nation, HOSTAGE, with their dangerous Government Shutdown.”

“The Radical Left Democrats should OPEN THE GOVERNMENT, and then we can work together and address Healthcare, and many other things that they want to destroy. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump added. Advertisement

The government shut down on October 1st, after the Senate failed to pass a spending bill that would have temporarily funded the government. The failure to pass a continuing resolution placed service members at risk of missing their paycheck, which would have been the first in American history.

According to a Politico report, citing a White House Office of Management and Budget official, the Pentagon is reportedly tapping into funds previously approved for its research and development accounts to pay the troops.

In total, roughly $8 billion is being shifted from the research and development accounts to make up for the missing funds needed to pay military personnel.

Meanwhile, the shutdown carries on with no clear end in sight as Democrats continue to hold out in hopes that the GOP majority will give in to their health care demands before agreeing to open the government back up.

Republican leadership has countered the Democrats by vowing to work with them on the issue of health care after the government is reopened.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!