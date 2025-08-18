Trump shares Melania’s ‘Beautiful’ peace letter to Putin amid push to end Russia-Ukraine war

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the south lawn of the White House on December 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:15 PM – Monday, August 18, 2025

President Donald Trump has revealed the full letter that First Lady Melania Trump sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to end the war in Ukraine.

President Trump hand-delivered the “peace letter” to Putin during Friday’s summit in Alaska.

“Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation’s rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger,” the first lady’s letter began. Advertisement

“As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few. Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all – so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded. A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation’s descendants begin their lives with a purity – an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology,” she continued.

“Yet in today’s world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them — a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future. Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter. In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone — you serve humanity itself. Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time,” Melania’s letter concluded.

Putin immediately read the letter after he received it, while the American and Russian delegations prepared to engage in peace talks.

While speaking with reporters, Trump explained Melania’s decision to write the letter to Putin, stating: “The First Lady felt very strongly – she’s watched the same thing that you watch and that I watch. I see things that you don’t get to see, and it’s horrible. She’s got a great love of children … she loves her son, she loves children, and she hates to see something like this happen.”

“And that goes for other wars too, she sees the heartbreak, the parents, the funerals that you see on television. Always funerals, we want to see something other than funerals. It was a beautiful letter, it was very well received by [Putin]. And she did ask me to say that she would love to see this end,” Trump added. “She says it very openly, very proudly, and with great sorrow because so many people have been killed.”

Meanwhile, President Trump stated Friday’s peace summit with Putin was “extremely productive,” and now turns his attention to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders, whom he met with at the White House on Monday.

