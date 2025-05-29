Trump sets deadline for Putin to demonstrate commitment to ending Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for Interim Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 28, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:54 AM – Thursday, May 29, 2025

President Donald Trump has given Russian President Vladimir Putin a hard deadline to show that he’s serious about ending the war with Ukraine after the Kremlin announced Thursday that he has no desire to discuss ceasefire plans with the U.S.

“We’re going to find out whether or not he’s tapping us along or not, and if he is, we’ll respond a little bit differently, but it will take about a week and a half to two weeks,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Wednesday.

When asked if his Russian counterpart had a desire to end the war, the commander-in-chief said, “I can’t tell you that, but I’ll let you know in about two weeks.” Advertisement

The deadline given by Trump comes as the president has showed frustration over the past few days, posting to Truth Social that Putin has gone “absolutely crazy” and is “playing with fire” after Moscow ramped up its attacks on Ukraine.

“When I see rockets being shot into cities, that’s no good. We aren’t going to allow it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia’s leader has no plans to speak with Trump as Russian forces continue to gain ground, including taking over three more villages in Ukraine on Thursday.

Last week, Trump spoke with Putin on a two hour phone call and said afterwards that the talks went “very well.”

Putin walked away from the call saying he was ready to work with Ukraine on a “memorandum on a possible future peace agreement.”

Since the phone call, Russia has launched its harshest military assault on Ukraine.

Additionally, the Russian leader said last week that he agreed to work with Ukraine on a memorandum to establish a peace accord, which includes a ceasefire.

However, Ukraine claimed that the memorandum contained unrealistic conditions by Russia.

“The Russians’ fear of sending their ‘memorandum’ to Ukraine suggests that it is likely filled with unrealistic ultimatums, and they are afraid of revealing that they are stalling the peace process,” Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman, Heorhii Tykhyi, wrote on X on Thursday.

Currently, Russia controls almost one-fifth of Ukraine as the war has been ongoing for over three years.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!