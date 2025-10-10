Trump set to visit Israel on Monday after brokering ceasefire and hostage release deal

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Israeli American Council National Summit at the Washington Hilton on September 19, 2024, in Washington, D.C. ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:14 AM – Friday, October 10, 2025

President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Israel on Monday after brokering a ceasefire hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.

Upon arrival on Monday morning, President Trump will be welcomed with a formal ceremony.

The president’s team revealed it “would be an in and out” visit, in which he will deliver an address to the Knesset and meet with freed hostages before leaving, according to an Israeli official speaking with The Times of Israel.

President Trump’s time in Israel is limited due to the logistics of organizing the trip on short notice, as it coincides with the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, which begins on Monday evening.

President Trump is not expected to make a stop at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, despite receiving an invitation by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum to speak, due to time restraints and security reasons, according to The Times of Israel.

The president’s trip to Israel follows his announcement on Wednesday, revealing that both Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Under the first phase of the deal, Israel will conduct a withdrawal of troops from an agreed-upon line in Gaza, which will then trigger the release of all hostages within 72 hours. In exchange, Israel will release roughly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The IDF announced that the withdrawal would be completed by noon on Friday, giving Hamas until noon on Monday to release the hostages.

Meanwhile, Palestinians in Rafah speaking with NBC News praised President Trump and Arab mediators for their efforts to end the war, with one individual revealing that he believes the “genocide against the Palestinian people has been halted.”

“We are always responding moment by moment. Honestly, every year feels like 10 years in the history of the Palestinian people,” another added.

Additionally, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel stated that Trump’s peace push and hostage release deal have paved the way for Israeli society to heal.

“We understand now that our hostages — our family members, daughters and sons and cousins and husbands and grandparents — are going to be back in the loving arms of their families, are going to be brought for a respectful burial here in Israel,” Haskel stated. “I cannot explain to you what a joyful day this is for us.”

“I think that after all of them are going to be home in the next few days, this is when the Israeli people will start a healing process,” she continued. “Until now, we just weren’t even able to start that.”

Haskel went on to state that peace in the region remains fragile, as the second stage of the peace proposal has yet to be secured.

“The major question is how much pressure Qatar and Turkey will put on Hamas,” Haskel added. “Hamas has only agreed to the first stage of the plan. They didn’t agree to the second stage of it, and so that is very fragile still.”

