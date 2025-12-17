Trump: Service members will get $1,776 ‘warrior dividend’ for Christmas

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Diplomatic Room of the White House on December 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump would be “addressing the country about all of his historic accomplishments over the past year, and maybe teasing some policy that will be coming in the new year, as well.” (Photo by Doug Mills – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:30 PM – Wednesday, December 17, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that his administration will present military service members with Independence Day-themed bonus checks before Christmas.

During his Wednesday night address, the president revealed that $1,776 “warrior dividends” “are already on their way” to more than 1,450,000 military service members.

“Military service members will receive a special … warrior dividend before Christmas,” Trump announced during his address to the nation on Wednesday night. “A warrior dividend in honor of our nation’s founding in 1776, we are sending every soldier $1,776.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

