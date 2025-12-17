Trump: Service members will get $1,776 ‘warrior dividend’ for Christmas

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
7:30 PM – Wednesday, December 17, 2025
President Donald Trump has announced that his administration will present military service members with Independence Day-themed bonus checks before Christmas.
During his Wednesday night address, the president revealed that $1,776 “warrior dividends” “are already on their way” to more than 1,450,000 military service members.
“Military service members will receive a special … warrior dividend before Christmas,” Trump announced during his address to the nation on Wednesday night. “A warrior dividend in honor of our nation’s founding in 1776, we are sending every soldier $1,776.”
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
