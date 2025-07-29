Trump sends condolences to Manhattan mass shooting victims: ‘My heart is with the families’

FDNY firefighters wheel a police officer on a gurney as police respond to an incident in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York on July 28, 2025. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:41 AM – Tuesday, July 29, 2025

A gunman opened fire at a midtown Manhattan high-rise building on Monday, killing a police officer and three civilians.

According to authorities, the gunman had targeted a Manhattan office building, home to the NFL headquarters and several major financial firms.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch identified the suspect as 27-year-old Las Vegas resident Share Tamura, who reportedly has a history of mental illness.

The mass shooting began at the lobby of the Park Avenue tower in Midtown Manhattan, where the suspect started “immediately opening fire” on an NYPD officer in the lobby.

“He then shoots a woman who took cover behind a pillar and proceeds through the lobby, spraying it with gunfire,” Tisch explained.

The gunman then shot a security guard who attempted to take cover, before calling for the elevator, where the gunman allowed a woman to exit before heading up to the 33rd floor.

The gunman proceeded to “walk the floor, firing rounds as he traveled,” Tisch continued, explaining that one person was killed on the 33rd floor.

“He then proceeds down a hallway and shoots himself in the chest,” she added.

The slain NYPD officer was 36-year-old Didarul Islam, an immigrant from Bangladesh. Islam had served in the NYPD for nearly 4 years, according to NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

“He was doing what he does best and all members of the police department carry out,” Adams stated. “He was saving lives. He was protecting New Yorkers.”

“He put himself in harm’s way. He made the ultimate sacrifice – shot in cold blood, wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to this city,” Tisch stated.

Islam leaves behind his pregnant wife and two young boys.

Meanwhile, Mayor Adams speculated that “it appears as though he was going after the employees at the NFL.”

“It was after 6 p.m. and so many people were no longer in the office, but he appeared to have gone to the wrong floor and due to the wrong elevator bank where you can see on the front desk, which elevator bank was the NFL. But he did not go to that bank,” Adams stated.

The gunman was reportedly carrying a note in his pocket claiming that he suffered from a brain injury from playing football and blamed the NFL, despite never playing in the NFL, according to the New York Post.

In the note, the gunman claimed to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and requested that his brain be studied in the aftermath of the massacre.

“Please study my brain for CTE. I’m sorry. The league knowingly concealed the dangers to our brains to maximize profits,” Tamura reportedly wrote. “They failed us.”

“You can’t go against the NFL, they’ll squash you,” he continued.

The note went on to refer to Terry Long, a former Pittsburgh Steelers player diagnosed with CTE, who killed himself by drinking a gallon of antifreeze.

“Terry Long, football gave me CTE and it caused me to drink a gallon of antifreeze,” the note read, according to the Post.

Additionally, President Donald Trump responded to the shooting in a Tuesday Truth Social post, sending his condolences to the individuals slain in the tragic attack.

“I have been briefed on the tragic shooting that took place in Manhattan, a place that I know and love. I trust our Law Enforcement Agencies to get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence. My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice. God Bless the New York Police Department, and God Bless New York!” Trump wrote.

The NYPD and federal agents are still investigating the gunman’s motive, and he is believed to have acted alone.

