Trump sending Tom Homan to Minn. amid unrest

OAN Staff Chloe Hauxwell

9:30 AM – Monday, January 26, 2026

The Trump administration is sending border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to manage United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations on the ground and coordinate with those leading investigations into “widespread fraud.”

On Monday, as unrest continues to unfold in the North Star State, President Trump has demanded action from local leaders.

He revealed that Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) called him with the “request to work together with respect to Minnesota.” The president said it was a good call.

“I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession. The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future. He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I!”

In a different Truth Social post, Trump called on Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D-Minn.) to turn over all criminal illegal aliens in the state to federal authorities.

“Governor Walz and Mayor Frey should turn over all Criminal Illegal Aliens that are currently incarcerated in their State Prisons and Jails to Federal Authorities, along with all Illegal Criminals with an active warrant or known Criminal History, for Immediate Deportation,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He said Democrat politicians must work with the federal government to protect American citizens. Trump added that some Democrats in several states and Washington, D.C., have already done so—resulting in safer streets for everyone.

“Democrat Politicians must partner with the Federal Government to protect American Citizens in the rapid removal of all Criminal Illegal Aliens in our Country. Some Democrats, in places like Memphis, Tennessee, or Washington, D.C., have done so, resulting in safer streets for ALL,” he continued.

He is also asked Congress to pass a bill to end sanctuary policies.

“In addition, I am hereby calling on the United States Congress to immediately pass Legislation to END Sanctuary Cities, which is the root cause of all of these problems. American Cities should be Safe Sanctuaries for Law Abiding American Citizens ONLY, not Illegal Alien Criminals who broke our Nation’s Laws.”

