Trump Secures $600B Investment From Saudi Arabia, Strengthening Economic Ties: ‘New Golden Era’

U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attend a bilateral meeting at the Saudi Royal Court on May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:36 AM – Tuesday, May 13, 2025

President Donald Trump secured a $600 billion investment from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, strengthening ties between the two nations in the sectors of energy security, defense, technology, and critical minerals.

“Today in Saudi Arabia, President Donald J. Trump announced Saudi Arabia’s $600-billion commitment to invest in the United States, building economic ties that will endure for generations to come. The first deals under the announcement strengthen our energy security, defense industry, technology leadership, and access to global infrastructure and critical minerals,” the White House announced in a fact sheet released on Tuesday.

The investment includes a $142 billion defense and security deal in the “largest defense sales agreement in history,” providing Saudi Arabia with state-of-the-art air and missile defense systems, along with air force advancements, space capabilities, maritime and coastal security, border security, land forces modernization, and information and communication systems upgrades.

“The deals celebrated today are historic and transformative for both countries and represent a new golden era of partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia,” the announcement continued.

Saudi Arabia has agreed to invest in sectors within the United States, including the Saudi Arabian company DataVolt, which is set “to invest $20 billion in AI data centers and energy infrastructure in the United States.”

The deal also includes multiple major contracts with U.S. based companies who will build “key infrastructure projects like King Salman International Airport, King Salman Park, The Vault, Qiddiya City, and much more totaling $2 billion in U.S. services exports.”

“Additional major exports include GE Vernova’s gas turbines and energy solutions totaling $14.2 billion and Boeing 737-8 passenger aircraft for AviLease totaling $4.8 billion,” the White House added.

The two nations agreed to collaborate in “critical sectors such as health, energy, and science,” with the U.S. Department of Energy and the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pledging to “focus collaboration on examining the potential for innovation, development, financing, and deployment of energy infrastructure.”

The two government departments have also agreed to sign a memorandum of cooperation on mining and mineral resources — aiding in the “diversification and resilience of critical mineral supply chains.”

“President Trump is the dealmaker in chief, and he has once again secured a historic deal that strengthens America’s economic dominance and global influence.”

