Trump says Xi Jinping told him China will not invade Taiwan while he is  U.S. president

1:13 PM – Saturday, August 16, 2025

President Donald Trump has stated that Chinese President XI Jinping told him that China would not invade Taiwan while he is president of the United States.

On Friday, Trump made the comments in an exclusive interview with Fox News, following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I will tell you, you know, you have a very similar thing with President Xi of China and Taiwan, but I don’t believe there’s any way it’s going to happen as long as I’m here. We’ll see,” Trump said during an interview on Fox News‘ “Special Report.” Advertisement “He told me, ‘I will never do it as long as you’re president.’ President Xi told me that, and I said, ‘Well, I appreciate that,’ but he also said, ‘But I am very patient, and China is very patient.’,” Trump said.

Trump and Xi made their first confirmed call of Trump’s second presidential term in June. The president had also stated in April that Xi had contacted him, but did not indicate when the call occurred.

China considers Taiwan as its own territory and has threatened to “reunify” with the democratic and self-governing island, using force if necessary. Taiwan firmly opposes China’s sovereignty claims.

On Friday, the Chinese Embassy in Washington labeled Taiwan as “the most important and sensitive issue” in China’s relations with the United States.

“The U.S. government should adhere to the one-China principle and the three U.S.-China joint communiqués, handle Taiwan-related issues prudently, and earnestly safeguard China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in a statement.

