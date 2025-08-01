Trump says Senate ‘must’ stay in session to confirm all nominees: ‘Do your job’

U.S. President Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Oval Office at the White House on July 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:40 AM – Friday, August 1, 2025

President Donald Trump has declared that U.S. Senators “must” stay in session to confirm his nominees before taking their annual August break.

On Thursday, President Trump wrote a post on Truth Social, calling on Senate Republicans to remain in session in order to confirm his nominees. He asserted that Senate members need to fulfill their duties before departing for the month-long August recess.

“The Senate must stay in Session, taking no recess, until the entire Executive Calendar is CLEAR!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We have to save our country from the Lunatic Left. Republicans, for the health and safety of the USA, DO YOUR JOB, and confirm All Nominees. They should NOT BE FORCED TO WAIT.” Advertisement

Of those 1,300, more than 160 nominees have already cleared committee reviews and are ready for a full Senate floor vote.

The confirmation of nominations occurs shortly before the Senate’s vacation, which is scheduled to stretch from August 4th to September 1st.

President Trump publicly called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R–S.D.) to cancel the Senate’s August recess to prioritize confirmation of his nominees. He wrote on Truth Social that Thune should “cancel August recess (and long weekends!) … to get my incredible nominees confirmed. We need them badly!

Thune went on to say that he is open to the proposal.

“We’re thinking about it. We want to get as many [nominations] through the pipeline as we can,” Thune said.

Prior to Trump’s post, Thune told reporters that there is an expanding interest within the Senate GOP conference for a potential rule change that would accelerate the confirmation process.

“There’s certainly interest in looking at options that might enable us to break the logjam and expedite consideration of nominees in a way that, in the end, would benefit both parties when their party has the presidency,” Thune said, according to CBS News.

