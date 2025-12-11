Trump says members of Gaza Peace Board will be named early next year: ‘Everyone wants to be on it’

President Donald Trump poses with Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani during a world leaders’ summit on ending the Gaza war on October 13, 2025, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. (Evan Vucci – Pool / Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:50 AM – Thursday, December 11, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that the members of the Gaza Board of Peace will be named early next year as Israel and Hamas slowly move into phase two of the U.S. president’s peace proposal.

On Wednesday, President Trump proclaimed that the board is expected to be largely comprised of international leaders, stating, “the kings, the presidents, prime ministers — they all want to be on the Board of Peace.”

“It’ll be one of the most legendary boards ever. Everyone wants to be on it,” Trump continued, reiterating that he will be heading the board.

U.S. officials have also been directed to secure commitments from other nations to contribute troops or personnel to the International Stabilization Force (ISF), which is tasked with disarming Hamas and gradually replacing IDF forces in the eastern sector of Gaza.

Speaking on the peace deal, U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, stated, “The stabilization force in the Security Council resolution is authorized to [disarm Hamas]. We specifically put language in there that said, ‘by all means necessary.’ That’ll be a conversation with each country. [Conversations on the] rules of engagement [for the ISF] are ongoing.” “President Trump has repeatedly said, Hamas will disarm one way or another — the easy way or the hard way,” Waltz added.

Along with Hamas disarmament and the establishment of the Board of Peace, phase two of President Trump’s peace deal also involves the establishment of a transitional Palestinian government and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza — except for a limited border security perimeter.

The Board of Peace will remain as the international governing body “until such time as the Palestinian Authority has satisfactorily completed its reform program … and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is reportedly planning on appointing a two-star U.S. General to command the ISF in Gaza, according to an Axios report citing two U.S. officials and two Israeli officials.

An Israeli official told Axios that Waltz, during his recent visit, assured Netanyahu and others that U.S. leadership of the ISF — capped by a two-star American general as commander — should instill confidence in Israel’s security as the force undertakes Hamas’ disarmament.

Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Egypt have previously been floated as nations that may be willing to commit soldiers to the ISF. However, it is unclear whether they are actually considering it, as Hamas has signaled a hesitation to give up its arms.

“The idea of total disarmament is unacceptable to the resistance. What is being proposed is a freeze, or storage [of weapons]… to provide guarantees against any military escalation from Gaza with the Israeli occupation,” stated senior Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal on Wednesday. “Disarmament for a Palestinian means stripping away his very soul.”

A critical obstacle to lasting peace under President Trump’s plan is the Israeli government’s staunch opposition to Palestinian sovereignty, which directly conflicts with the proposal’s explicit long-term vision of a conditional pathway to Palestinian statehood.

On Sunday, Netanyahu also reasserted his opposition to Palestinian statehood, arguing that “The goal of a Palestinian state is to destroy the only Jewish state. They already had a state in Gaza, a de facto state, and it was used to try to destroy the only Jewish state.”

