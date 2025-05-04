Trump Says ‘I’ll Be An 8-Year President,’ Mentions Vance And Rubio As Potential Successors 

President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:27 AM – Saturday, May 3, 2025

President Donald Trump has stated that he will leave the White House at the end of his second term and has named two possible successors.

During an interview with NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday, Trump stated that he is “not looking” to pursue a third term in office.

“I’ll be an eight-year president, I’ll be a two-term president. I always thought that was very important,” Trump said. “This is not something I’m looking to do. I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican.”

He also said that it is “too early” to tell who would be his successor. However Trump did mention that Vice President JD Vance is doing a “fantastic job.”

“It’s far too early to say that. But you know, I do have a vice president … and JD’s doing a fantastic job,” Trump said.

He also went on to mention Secretary of State Marco Rubio as another potential candidate.

“I don’t want to get involved in that. I think he’s a fantastic, brilliant guy. Marco is great. There’s a lot of them that are great,” he added. “We have a lot of good people at this party.”

Last week, the president announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as the interim National Security Advisor for the time being — in addition to his current role. On Thursday in a social media post, Trump announced that Mike Waltz, who has served as his National Security Advisor since January, was being reassigned. He stated that he would be nominating Waltz as the new United States ambassador to the UN.

