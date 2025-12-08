Trump says he’s ‘disappointed’ with Zelensky, unsure if Ukraine will agree to peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 10 Downing Street on December 8, 2025 in London, England. (Toby Melville – WPA/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:10 AM – Monday, December 8, 2025

President Donald Trump revealed that he does not believe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has even read his latest peace proposal, expressing his “disappointment” with the Ukrainian leader.

On Sunday, prior to hosting the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., President Trump doubted the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations.

“I have to say that I’m a little bit disappointed that President Zelensky hasn’t yet read the proposal, that was as of a few hours ago,” Trump stated. “Russia, I guess, would rather have the whole country, when you think of it, but Russia is, I believe, fine with it.”

“But I’m not sure that Zelensky’s fine with it. His people love it, but he hasn’t.”

Trump’s comments follow the introduction of his proposed 28-point peace plan, which was crafted by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin spokesman Kirill Dmitriev last month.

The United States and Ukraine have since revised the peace proposal to include 19 points, getting rid of some of the points in the initial plan, including Kyiv being forced to give up territory in the Donbas region, and Ukraine’s commitment to never join NATO.

It is unclear whether President Trump was referring to a new iteration of the proposal or a new, separate peace proposal.

In response to Trump’s criticism, Zelensky stated that Ukrainian leadership is demanding an answer to a question that all Ukrainians have, which is: “If Russia again starts the war, what will our partners do?”

Zelensky went on to note that the United States and Ukraine aren’t close to a consensus on territorial issues, adding, “There are visions of the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine — and we don’t have a unified view on Donbas.”

Meanwhile, Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, held talks with Ukraine’s secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, and Ukrainian negotiator Andriy Hnatov in Florida on Friday.

Following the meeting, Zelensky stated that he held a “long and substantive phone call” with Witkoff, Kushner, Hnatov, and Umerov, describing it as a “very focused, constructive discussion.”

“We covered many aspects and went through key points that could ensure an end to the bloodshed and eliminate the threat of a new Russian full-scale invasion, as well as the risk of Russia failing to honor its promises, as has happened repeatedly in the past,” Zelensky wrote in an X post on Saturday.

Additionally, Zelensky turned to European leaders in London on Monday in an attempt to bolster his position, as Western European allies express frustration with the Trump administration for being cut out of the peace negotiations.

The talks centered around the need for European unity with Ukraine, prompting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to reiterate Europe’s need to “stand with Ukraine.”

European leaders are also scrambling to respond to an updated U.S. national security strategy released last week, which criticized Europe’s strategy to end the war in Ukraine. The document also accused the European Union of cracking down on “political liberty” while warning that certain nations are flirting with becoming “majority non-European,” while noting that the United States should promote and partner with “patriotic European parties.”

The document explicitly states that the Trump administration “finds itself at odds with European officials who hold unrealistic expectations for the war perched in unstable minority governments, many of which trample on basic principles of democracy to suppress opposition.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!