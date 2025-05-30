Trump says China violated trade truce

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a chart of “reciprocal tariffs” while speaking during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

8:30 AM – Friday, May 30, 2025

President Donald Trump on Friday accused China of blatantly violating a temporary agreement with the U.S. to reduce tariffs during ongoing trade negotiations.

“China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. Advertisement

The 47th president did not reveal how China violated the agreement, after the two sides came to an agreement earlier this month.

Additionally, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Friday told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that the Trump administration has “been very focused on monitoring Chinese compliance, or in this case, noncompliance, with the agreement.”

An issue of concern is the flow of minerals between the two nations, which China “continues to, you know, slow down and choke off,” Greer said.

Recently, the Trump administration has threatened to start revoking Chinese student visas, with the communist nation calling it “discriminatory,” and placed new curbs on chip exports to the country.

Meanwhile, Treasury Scott Bessent has said trade talks with China have recently “stalled.”

Both sides have cut their tariff rates on the other by over 100 percentage points, bringing China’s duty on the U.S. down to 10% compared to the staggering 125% and Trump’s tax on China down to 30% from 145%.

Currently, the commander-in-chiefs tariffs are facing legal stoppages after the U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday ruled that the president went over his executive authority by imposing steep tariffs on several countries.

The court gave the 47th president 10 days to reverse many of the levies, which includes the high rate on China.

In response, the Trump administration filed an appeal and requested that the ruling be put on pause until the appeal is heard. On Thursday, the panel granted the administration’s request by putting the brakes on the tariff reversal.

