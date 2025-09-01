Trump: Rudy Giuliani to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Rudy Giulianiattends the Friars Club gala honoring Tracy Morgan with the Entertainment Icon Award at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:11 PM – Monday, September 1, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

On Monday, Trump made the announcement on Truth Social just a day after Giuliani was seriously injured in a car crash while reportedly helping a domestic violence victim.

“As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor…” said Trump.

Advertisement

The Medal of Freedom, established in 1963, recognizes people who have made outstanding contributions to U.S. defense or national interests, fostered global peace, or achieved remarkable successes in culture and other important public disciplines.

Giuliani and his spokeswoman, Ted Goodman, were driving in a rented Ford Bronco when they were rear-ended by a Honda HR-V driven by a 19-year-old lady late Saturday evening, according to New Hampshire State Police.

“Mayor Giuliani was flagged down by a woman who was a victim of domestic violence prior to the accident. He rendered assistance and contacted 911, remaining on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety,” spokesman Michael Ragusa stated.

“The accident occurred after he re-entered his vehicle, which was then hit from behind at high speed,” Ragusa continued. “The mayor is in great spirits. He’s a beast. He survived 9/11.”

Ragusa added that the crash was “not a targeted attack,” and is expected to remain in a local hospital for the next few days while he recovers. Giuliani is recovering from a fractured spine and other injuries.

Giuliani served as a federal prosecutor in New York in the 1970s and 1980s, where he gained national prominence for prosecuting high-profile organized crime families active in the city, such as the Genovese family, the Gambino family, the Lucchese family, and the Bonanno family.

He was among the first federal prosecutors to use the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), which allowed for the prosecution of an entire criminal organization rather than just individual members.

Giuliani went on to serve two terms as mayor in New York City before running for president in 2008. The former two-term NYC mayor later became a close advisor to President Trump in his first term.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!