Trump rolls out ‘The Great Healthcare Plan’ to lower healthcare costs for Americans

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

2:12 PM – Thursday, January 15, 2026

President Donald Trump has unveiled “The Great Healthcare Plan” to lower healthcare costs for American patients by allowing them to choose their own healthcare options.

On Thursday, the president released a five-minute video announcement from the Oval Office detailing his solutions to lower costs for Americans. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt held a press conference summarizing the “four common sense pillars” through which the plan will “significantly improve our health care system.”

The first pillar is lowering prescription drug prices. The Trump administration is calling on Congress to codify Trump’s “Most Favored Nation” initiatives into law to guarantee Americans low prices consistent with those of other countries around the world, pursuant to an executive order he signed in May. The average cost of health care in the U.S. is higher than in any other comparable nation.

This will also make more “verified safe pharmaceutical drugs available for over-the-counter purchase,” the White House said, increasing consumer choice.

The second is lowering insurance premiums, including ending kickbacks paid by pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to “brokerage middlemen that deceptively raise the cost of health insurance.”

“The Great Health Care Plan will stop sending big insurance companies billions in extra taxpayer funded subsidy payments and instead send that money directly to eligible Americans” Leavitt explained.

Trump lamented that “Obamacare was designed to make insurance companies rich.” As billions of dollars of subsidies were funneled to insurance companies, stock prices and premiums skyrocketed.

“I want to end this flagrant scam and put extra money straight into the healthcare savings account in your name and you go out and buy your own healthcare,” Trump explained. “And you’ll make a great deal. You’ll get better healthcare for less money.”

Instead, the plan will fund the cost-sharing reduction program, which the White House said would “save taxpayers at least $36 billion.”

“This measure alone should cut premiums on the most popular Obamacare plans—it’s hard to believe there are any because it’s a hated program, it’s unaffordable—but it’s going to cut them by an average of 10-15%,” President Trump said in his video.

The third pillar is holding big insurance companies accountable with the “Plain-English Insurance” standard. This requires health insurance companies to publish rate and coverage comparisons on their public websites in a way that consumers can easily understand to make better purchasing decisions.

Companies will also be required to publish the percentage of revenue spent on claims versus profits and overhead costs, and the percentage of rejected insurance claims, as well as the “average wait times for routine care,” according to the plan’s fact sheet.

“In other words, you will be able to watch the scam,” Trump remarked.

The fourth pillar is maximizing price transparency by requiring healthcare providers and insurers who accept Medicare and Medicaid to publicly disclose their pricing and fees to avoid surprise bills.

