Trump rips January 6th Committee report

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 6:32 PM PT – Friday, December 23, 2022

45th President Donald J. Trump released a video on Friday to Truth Social in response to the results of the January 6th committee.

In the video, Trump said that the committee is a “partisan witch hunt” and that they had taken the speech he gave on January 6th and deliberately cut out the part where he told people to “peacefully and patriotically” protest. He claimed that the committee had manipulated his speech and used it as evidence of him enticing the crowd to violence.

The former president also talked about how Liz Cheney (R-Wis.) had deliberately omitted the part of his tweet when he urged everyone to “go home with love and peace.” As well when he told the public to have “peace and respect” for law enforcement 25 to 30 minutes after the breach of the Capitol had happened.

He emphasized once again, that he had urged the deployment of 10,000 to 20,000 National Guard troops on that day to keep everyone safe, but that the D.C. mayor and Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) refused the request.

Trump went on to say that more of his tweets were censored by Twitter and the FBI at the time, including one where he said that he wanted “law and order.” As well as a fake story being pushed out over Twitter where it falsely claimed that Trump had lunged at the steering wheel of the presidential limousine in order to commandeer the vehicle, which he called ridiculous.

He proceeded to say the 2020 election was a “corrupt disaster” and that the “fake” committee had not been able to find a single shred of evidence that he intended or wanted violence. He compared the committee and investigation to the Russia Hoax.

The Florida resident stated that his entire presidency was one witch hunt after another. He listed out the Russia and Ukraine hoaxes, the two impeachments he went through, the FBI censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story and the Mar-a-Lago raid as examples.

Trump said that the events of January 6th were not an insurrection, but instead that it was a “protest that tragically got out of control.”

He ended the video saying that the January 6th Committee will go down as the biggest “con job” and “disgrace in history.”