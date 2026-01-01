Trump reveals resolution of ‘Peace on Earth,’ auctions off artwork for charity at Mar-a-Lago NYE party

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a New Year’s Eve event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:30 AM – Thursday, January 1, 2025

President Donald Trump called for “peace on Earth” as he entered a New Year’s Eve gala with First Lady Melania Trump by his side at his Mar-a-Lago club.

The president wore a tuxedo with a black bow tie on Wednesday evening while his wife dazzled in a silver belted gown. Outside of the ballroom, reporters briefly asked for Trump’s 2026 resolution.

Trump answered, “Peace on Earth,” then invited the press to enter the party if they pleased.

Speaking inside, Trump said that the United States is “doing great as a country,” while highlighting his accomplishments in 2025, including “hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs,” one of the proudest decisions of his second term.

He also highlighted that service members are “extremely happy” with their $1,776 tax-free “warrior dividends,” which were sent out to over 1,450,000 military members in December to honor the nation’s founding.

However, Trump mentioned the fraud schemes that have been uncovered in Minnesota, allegedly connected to the Somali community, which have been a topic of national interest in the days leading up to the turn of the new year. The president vowed to “get to the bottom of” the scandal.

“Other than that, we’re going to have a great new year,” Trump remarked. “Actually … I view that as a reason for a good new year, because we’re going to get to the bottom of it. We’re gonna get that money back — It’s all coming back.”

The failed Democrat candidate for vice president, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, has had all eyes on him as news of fraud came out, involving schemes where organizations would pose as social assistance programs, such as childcare facilities, to receive federal grants, only to serve less of the public than they claimed to — or none at all.

Walz’s administration will face probes from the House Oversight Committee early in the new year, as the committee finds it hard to believe these plots could have happened under his nose without his knowledge. The fraud is also a topic of interest for those challenging his position in the 2026 gubernatorial election, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who recently announced his campaign.

Transitioning into “something very special” and “very different,” Trump introduced artist Vanessa Horabuena, “one of the greatest living artists.”

“She can paint slowly a beautiful portrait for the White House or she can paint the most incredible painting in literally 10 minutes,” Trump said of Horabuena. “She’s a speed painter and she’s a great painter.”

The artist began with a large black canvas and initially painted a cross in the center. As Trump looked on and guests mingled to the band’s rendition of “Hallelujah,” Horabuena continued painting, and in 10 minutes, the simple cross became a portrait of Jesus Christ.

Trump praised Horabuena as the best artist on a list of about 10 who paint for the White House, then personally auctioned off the piece for $2.75 million for charity, given the “ridiculous” amount of money in the room. Half of the money would go to St. Jude’s for cancer research, with the rest directed to the local sheriff’s department.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!