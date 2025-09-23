Trump returns to UN stage with fiery rebuke, arguing global institution is failing its mission

(L) President Donald Trump addresses the United Nations (UN) General Assembly during the 80th session of the annual event on September 23, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) / (Background) A general view as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on September 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

10:40 AM – Tuesday, September 23, 2025

World leaders gathered in New York for the annual high-level debate of the United Nations General Assembly. In his first UN address since returning to the presidency, President Donald Trump delivered a speech that criticized the globalist institution while pressing his “America-First” agenda on immigration, climate, and global security.

President Trump opened his remarks by first questioning the UN’s effectiveness, accusing it of offering little more than “strongly worded letters” in the face of global crises.

He argued that the institution is failing its mission and warned member states against relying on it for decisive action. The comments prompted a mixed response inside the chamber, with muted applause and even visible discomfort from some delegates.

Illegal immigration and mass migration were central themes in Trump’s address. He described them as a “failed experiment” that erodes national identities and called on countries to enforce stricter border measures.

“Your countries are being ruined,” Trump told European leaders directly, asserting that their cultural heritage was under threat.

The U.S. president also dismissed global climate change initiatives as a disguised “con job,” highlighting past environmental predictions, seemingly fueled by fear mongering from the scientific community, that never came true.

He argued further that green energy policies cripple economies and weaken energy security.

“They promised countries would be wiped off the map — and it never happened,” Trump reminded the UN, emphasizing that climate warnings tend to be exaggerated.

Later in the address, Trump continued to single out European governments on “uncontrolled” mass migration and illegal immigration, in addition to energy — accusing them of destroying their heritage and undermining security by continuing to purchase Russian energy despite supposedly opposing Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

He threatened tariffs and other economic consequences if Europe failed to adjust its energy strategy.

Commenting on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, Trump declared that Russia’s drawn-out war was making Moscow look weak. He linked potential U.S. tariffs against Russia to European cooperation on energy, suggesting an even harder line if the conflict does not move toward resolution.

Additionally, while addressing issues in the Middle East, President Trump reiterated his demand that Hamas release all hostages immediately, dead or alive, rejecting partial releases as being unacceptable. He also condemned any and all Western nations considering “recognition of a Palestinian state,” maintaining that such moves essentially reward Islamist terrorism and oppressive, militant governments.

While praising American service members, Trump highlighted recent U.S. military strikes against terrorist-designated drug cartels, informing global leaders that American forces had bombed trafficking boats as part of a broader crackdown on large-scale narcotics operations. Framing the action as a warning, he vowed that such direct measures against organized crime would continue — and escalate, if necessary.

He also emphasized the importance of religious liberty, declaring Christianity the world’s most persecuted faith. President Trump pointed to violence and discrimination faced by Christians in regions like Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Countries such as Nigeria, North Korea, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China are major hotspots for Christian persecution, according to the Open Doors World Watch List 2025.

Initial reactions to Trump’s speech were mixed.

Left-wing climate advocates unsurprisingly condemned his dismissal of climate change initiatives, calling his opinions “dangerous” — while European officials bristled at his criticism of mass migration, illegal immigration and energy policy. In contrast, others praised his unapologetic stance, commending him as a strong American leader willing to assert his position firmly.

Prior to the address, UN Secretary-General António Guterres also praised Trump’s efforts toward peace in remarks to reporters. He emphasized the importance of U.S. support for the international body and noted that the UN values Trump’s work on resolving conflicts.

Despite this, in his speech, President Trump slammed the UN for not assisting in U.S.-led peace efforts.

“It’s too bad that I had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them,” Trump stated.

