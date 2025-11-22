Trump responds to MTG resignation — ‘Marjorie went BAD’

(Background) U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office of the White House on November 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / (R) U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene presides over a hearing of the House Oversight Subcommittee in the U.S. Capitol on February 26, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

8:38 AM – Saturday, November 22, 2025

President Donald Trump has reacted to Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s announcement that she will resign in January, calling her a “traitor.”

On Friday, Greene (R-Ga.) posted a 10-minute video to her social media alongside a four-page statement announcing that her last day in the halls of Congress will be January 5, 2026, leaving halfway through her two-year term.

On Saturday morning, the president responded on Truth Social.

“Marjorie “Traitor” Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits,’” Trump wrote. Advertisement

Trump has taken to changing the congresswoman’s last name from Greene to brown due to “rot.”

“Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her,” he added.

“For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD.”

Last week, Trump withdrew his support and endorsement of Greene, characterizing her as “wacky” and a “raving lunatic,” and saying that all she does is “complain, complain, complain,” despite his record since retaking office.

Trump said at the time that she took issue with him not answering her calls, which she denied.

Trump’s social media posts suggested he would back a candidate who challenged her if she ran for reelection. In her resignation statement, Greene said, “I have too much self-respect and dignity. I love my family way too much, and I do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president.”

Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) reposted Trump’s post on X writing, “I’m sad to see one of my best friends Marjorie Taylor Greene leave Congress. She was one of the brave few who fought with me to release the Epstein files. The threats against us have been insane.”

Trump’s statement about his long-time ally concluded, “Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country!”

