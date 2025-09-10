Trump responds to Charlie Kirk shooting at UVU: ‘We must all pray’

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA—JULY 26: Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, speaks before former President Donald Trump’s arrival during a Turning Point USA Believers Summit conference at the Palm Beach Convention Center on July 26, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump had earlier in the day met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:26 PM – Wednesday, September 10, 2025

President Donald Trump has responded to reports regarding Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk being shot “near the neck” at an event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” Trump wrote on Wednesday.

Kirk was featured at the event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday as part of his “American Comeback Tour.” A loud bang can be heard in video footage recorded of the incident, as attendees began fleeing the scene.

The extent of Kirk’s injuries are not immediately clear, although FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the FBI is “closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting.”

“Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation,” Patel added.

Kirk is a pro-MAGA conservative known for co-founding Turning Point USA, which advocates conservative politics to high school and university students across the United States.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has announced that he is currently being updated on the shooting by law enforcement officials, stating: “Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act. Our prayers are with Charlie, his family, and all those affected.”

According to a campus alert, the shooter has since been taken into custody.

Footage from the scene depicts officers taking an “older man into custody as he says ‘I have the right to remain silent,'” The Daily Mail reported.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.

