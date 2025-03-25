Trump Requests ‘Immediate’ Declassification Of Materials Related To FBI’s Russia ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ Investigation

(L) U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a reporter’s question during an Ambassador Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) / (R) Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:18 PM – Tuesday, March 25, 2025

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring the FBI to immediately declassify documents pertaining to the 2016 Crossfire Hurricane investigation — which sought to determine whether Trump campaign members colluded with Russia during the presidential campaign.

Trump noted that the media can now examine previously withheld information related to the probe after signing the order, but he questioned if many journalists would actually do so — as the findings would not satisfy left-wing journalists and reporters alike who have long believed the “Russian collusion” narrative to be true.

“You probably won’t bother because you’re not going to like what you see,” Trump explained. “But this was total weaponization. It’s a disgrace. It should have never happened in this country. But now you’ll be able to see for yourselves. All declassified.”

On July 31st, 2016, the FBI launched a counterintelligence investigation to determine whether Trump, who was running for president at the time, or campaign members, were conspiring or working with Russia to sway the 2016 election. Within the bureau, the inquiry was known as “Crossfire Hurricane.”

On July 28th, then-CIA Director John Brennan briefed then-President Barack Obama on a rumored plan from one of Hillary Clinton’s campaign foreign policy advisors “to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service.”

This was just days after the investigation was launched. That year, Clinton was the Democrat Party’s presidential nominee. However, she still ended up losing to Trump.

A crucial document that prompted the start of the investigation was the “Steele dossier,” which was disclosed to Trump by then-FBI Director James Comey in January 2017. It contained scathing and unsubstantiated claims on Trump’s alleged coordination with the Russian government.

Fusion GPS had commissioned former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele to write the dossier. During the 2016 election cycle, Fusion GPS was also employed by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. The dossier was ultimately discovered to have been funded by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Clinton campaign — via the legal firm Perkins Coie.

Comey was dismissed by Trump in May 2017.

In order to take over the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation and probe whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to sway the 2016 election cycle, Robert Mueller was named special counsel a few days later. The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence then launched its own probe into the alleged collaboration between Trump and Russia while Mueller conducted its inquiry.

By February 2018, Kash Patel, the current director of the FBI and the former chief investigator for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, had discovered numerous instances of unlawful government surveillance — including the inappropriate monitoring of Carter Page, a former Trump campaign staffer.

Patel had a key role in the development of a document that Nunes published in February 2018 that described how the FBI and DOJ monitored Page under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The Democrat-funded anti-Trump dossier “formed an essential part” of the application to spy on Page, Nunes and Patel disclosed.

Later, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe testified behind closed doors that “no surveillance warrant would have been sought” from the FISA court “without the Steele dossier information,” according to the document.

However, the FBI neglected to disclose the dossier’s funding source—Hillary Clinton, Trump’s 2016 presidential rival—when requesting the FISA order.

According to the document, Steele, an FBI informant, was finally fired from the agency for what the FBI called the most serious of infractions: “an unauthorized disclosure to the media of his relationship with the FBI.”

Three FISA renewals and “one initial FISA warrant” against Page were acquired by the FBI and DOJ from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, according to the memo.

According to the Act, a FISA order on a U.S. citizen “must be reviewed” every ninety days. McCabe, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and former Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente all signed at least one FISA application for Page — while Comey signed three.

Despite widespread Democrat criticism, the memo turned out to be accurate.

After reading the report, Michael Horowitz, the inspector general for the Justice Department, acknowledged that the dossier was the foundation for the contentious FISA warrants that were acquired against Page.

In the meantime, in April 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller finished his investigation into a potential Trump-Russia connection. No illegal conspiracy or cooperation between Trump and Russia was found during the thorough investigation.

However, groups like the American Constitution Society (ACS), a left-wing legal organization, still claim that “Russian interference in the 2016 election was sweeping and systemic” as allegedly made evident by Mueller’s report. Nevertheless, “Mueller declined to exonerate Trump,” the ACS admits.

Following the release of Mueller’s findings, then-Attorney General Bill Barr appointed Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham as special counsel to look into the origins of “Crossfire Hurricane” itself. After years of research in his investigation, Durham concluded in his final report, which was made public in May 2023 — that the FBI undoubtedly lacked concrete proof to back up the investigation’s inception.

The FBI and the Department of Justice “failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law” when they initiated the Trump-Russia investigation, he also added.

A “clear warning sign” that the FBI was the “target” of a Clinton-led attempt to “manipulate or influence the law enforcement process for political purposes” in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election was another factor that Durham pointed out to the FBI — while arguing that the agency “failed to act” on it.

Durham alluded to evidence that suggested the Clinton team was plotting to associate Trump with Russia, possibly as a diversion from the ongoing probe into her suspected handling of confidential material and use of a private email server — he theorized.

Additionally, according to Durham’s final report, nothing came of that briefing or his later decision to forward the evidence to the FBI.

“The aforementioned facts reflect a rather startling and inexplicable failure to adequately consider and incorporate the Clinton Plan intelligence into the FBI’s investigative decision-making in the Crossfire Hurricane investigation,” Durham’s report states. “Indeed, had the FBI opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation as an assessment and, in turn, gathered and analyzed data in concert with the information from the Clinton Plan intelligence, it is likely that the information received would have been examined, at a minimum, with a more critical eye,” the report continued.

