Trump: Republican Party to hold Midterm Convention for first time ever, showing ‘the great things we have done’

Balloons fall after Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump officially accepted the Republican presidential nomination on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

1:22 PM – Tuesday, September 16, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that, ahead of the 2026 elections, the Republican Party will host a Midterm Convention “in order to show the great things we have done since the Presidential Election of 2024.”

National party conventions are traditionally held every four years to nominate candidates, thus making this an unprecedented move. Nonetheless, the upcoming convention can energize supporters and highlight the GOP’s many accomplishments since President Trump was re-elected.

On Tuesday, the president announced the first ever National Convention to the Republican Party.

“The Republicans are going to do a Midterm Convention in order to show the great things we have done since the Presidential Election of 2024. Time and place to be determined. Stay tuned, it will be quite the Event, and very exciting! President DJT” Trump wrote.

The 47th president first floated the idea back in August.

“The Republican Party is doing really well. Millions of people have joined us in our quest to MAKE AMERICA, GREAT AGAIN. We won every aspect of the Presidential Election and, based on the great success we are having, are poised to WIN BIG IN THE MIDTERMS,” Trump wrote back on August 28th. “In that light, I am thinking of recommending a National Convention to the Republican Party, just prior to the Midterms. It has never been done before,” Trump continued in a Truth Social post. “STAY TUNED!!!”

According to reports, Ken Martin, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has been toying with the same idea as well — pondering a possible Democratic convention in 2026.

The 2026 midterm elections will be a major focal point, as they will determine which party controls Congress. All 435 House seats and 34 Senate seats will be on the ballot.

Control of the Senate is also especially significant. Given the age of several Supreme Court justices, any vacancies could give the Senate the power to shape the Court for decades by confirming or blocking nominees.

