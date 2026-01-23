Trump renews push to probe Omar following discovery of ‘$30M net worth spike,’ re-posting Nick Shirley videos and Minn. fraud news segments on Truth Social

(L) President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on board Air Force One. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) / (R) U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins and Brooke Mallory

3:12 PM – Friday, January 23, 2026

President Donald Trump renewed his call for a comprehensive criminal investigation into Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar in a series of posts on Truth Social on Thursday.

On Truth Social, Trump highlighted once more that the Somali-American lawmaker’s net worth is now “over $30 Million,” while further questioning how she could have legally accumulated such wealth on a congressional salary.

Omar (D-Minn.) is one of the first two Muslim women, along with Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), to serve in Congress.

“Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is worth over $30 Million Dollars. There is no way such wealth could have been accumulated, legally, while being paid the salary of a politician. She should be investigated for Financial and Political Crimes, and that investigation should start, NOW!” Trump posted on Thursday.

Screenshot of President Donald Trump Truth Social post from Jan. 22, 2026

Screenshot of President Donald Trump Truth Social post from Jan. 22, 2026

This represents a massive jump from 2023 filings, where the same assets were valued at significantly lower amounts, some under $1,000. Omar previously denied being a millionaire, calling such claims “right-wing disinformation.”

Nonetheless, Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, is already facing an investigation with the House Oversight Committee into her and her husband’s finances. GOP lawmakers are seeking answers regarding how the couple’s wealth increased significantly since Omar — a member of the far-left group of lawmakers known as “the Squad” — entered Congress in 2019.

In addition to her finances, Omar’s loyalty to the U.S. has also been questioned in recent years.

In 2024, a political rift occured between Omar and Minnesota’s attorney general, Keith Ellison — ignited by a speech she delivered in the Somali language regarding a territorial dispute in the Horn of Africa.

Omar appeared to tell the audience that her primary loyalty was to Somalia and that her role in Congress was to ensure the U.S. government followed orders from the Somali community to protect their homeland’s interests.

“We Somalis are people who love each other … Some of us are rough with each other, but when the going gets tough, we are people who have each other’s backs. We are sisters and brothers, supporting each other, people who know they are Somalis and Muslims, coming to each other’s aid and aiding their brothers and sisters …” the speech began, translated by Abdirashid Hashi, Omar’s office’s preferred translator. “And the other day, when we heard that some Somalis, or those who say they are Somalis, entered an MoU with Ethiopia, many people called me and said, ‘Ilhan, you should talk to the US government; what is the US government going to do about this?’” “The U.S. government will do what we ask it to do,” she asserted, prompting cheers from the Somali immigrant crowd.

Initially, Ellison took the public step of denouncing her rhetoric, characterizing the “Somalia-first” sentiment as counterproductive to the progress and integration of Minnesota’s immigrant community. However, this rebuke was short-lived. Within 36 hours, following intense pressure from local constituents and progressive groups, Ellison shifted his stance. He pivoted to defending Omar, claiming his initial concerns were based on “slanted” translations.

Omar is now married to Tim Mynett. This is her third marriage.

Mynett is a former partner at E Street Group, a firm that provided consulting, digital advertising and fundraising services to various clients, including Omar’s former campaign. He previously held roles at New Partners and The Mynett Group, and he now serves as the president and co-founder of Rose Lake Capital, a multinational holding company.

In 2019, Mynett’s then-wife filed for divorce claiming that he left her for an affair with Omar while his consulting firm at the time, E Street Group, was receiving payments from Omar’s campaign. This drew significant media attention and criticism over conflicts of interest, though no formal wrongdoing was found by the FEC at the time.

Then, in early 2022, South Dakota-based medical marijuana companies invested around $3.5 million into ventures tied to Mynett and Will Hailer, his business partner. These companies were pitched as venture capital or fund-management outfits to help grow or support cannabis businesses. The cannabis growers and investors later sued in Minnesota court, accusing the companies of fraud and breach of contract. They claimed funds were misused or diverted for purposes unrelated to the agreed business.

Additionally, in 2024, Mynett and Hailer were also accused in a California lawsuit of defrauding an investor of his wine business, eStCru, by misrepresenting finances and failing to repay promised returns.

In the midst of persistent questions about the couple’s surging wealth, records show that Mynett’s businesses were in a notably weak financial state only a few years ago. Financial records indicated that the winery he invested in, eStCru, held only $650, while his other firm, Rose Lake Capital, was valued at less than $1,000 with a bank balance of just $42.44 at the end of 2023.

A May 2025 disclosure then reveals a dramatic turnaround: the winery is now valued between $1 million and $5 million, and Rose Lake Capital is estimated at $5 million to $25 million. Based on these valuations, Rep. Omar and her husband share a net worth between $6 million and $30 million.

A few months before the controversial disclosure was released, Omar posted on X: “I don’t have stock or own a home and still paying off my student debt,” she stated. “Maybe try checking my public financial statements and you will see I barely have thousands, let alone millions.” During an interview with Business Insider last year, Omar also said, “Since getting elected, there has been a coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign claiming all sorts of wild things, including the ridiculous claim I am worth millions of dollars, which is categorically false.”

Driven by evidence-backed “allegations,” both the House and Trump are calling for investigations into widespread fraud within Omar’s district. At the heart of these claims is the purported diversion of billions in federal aid meant for social services within the Minnesota Somali population.

Republican leaders on the House Oversight Committee, including Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), have cited the proximity of the fraud to her district as a primary motivation for increased scrutiny into local federal funding and her personal financial disclosures.

Omar most recently encouraged Minnesotans to participate in an “ICE out of Minnesota” rally, suggesting they skip work, school, and shopping to attend.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!