Trump ‘remains in exceptional health’ after check-up

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

8:25 AM – Saturday, October 10, 2025

President Donald Trump “remains in exceptional health” after his follow-up exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

On Friday, the president underwent a medical exam six months after his annual physical in April, “in preparation for upcoming international travel.” He was examined by Physician to the President Sean P. Barbabella as part of an “ongoing health maintenance plan.”

In a letter addressed to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the doctor wrote, “These evaluations were performed in coordination with leading academic and medical consultants to ensure optimal cardiovascular health and continued wellness.”

This summer, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), which is common in older adults. CVI is a condition where some veins in the legs are damaged and don’t function properly, which can lead to poor blood flow.

The president was photographed around the time of his diagnosis with bruises on his hands, which the White House said were consistent with his treatment plan. His regimen includes aspirin, which affects the body’s ability to form blood clots, therefore causing bruising. His doctor also cited “frequent handshaking” as a cause of the bruises.

However, “comprehensive laboratory studies performed in conjunction with the visit were exceptional, including stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters,” according to the White House physician.

Due to Trump’s plan to fly to Egypt and Israel early next week, he received “preventive health screenings and immunizations,” including a COVID-19 booster vaccine and a flu shot.

The trip was added to Trump’s schedule as part of the implementation of his peace plan between Israel and Hamas, which both parties officially agreed to last week following a two-year conflict.

“President Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health,” Barbabella said, noting that his “cardiac age,” which is measured via an electrocardiogram (EKG), is “approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age,” allowing the commander in chief to continue “to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction.”

In summary, the physician added, “President Donald J. Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance.”

