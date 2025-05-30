Trump rejects $15M Paramount settlement offer stemming from ‘60 Minutes’ Kamala Harris lawsuit

The Paramount logo is displayed at Columbia Square along Sunset Blvd in Hollywood, California on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:57 AM – Friday, May 30, 2025

President Donald Trump has rejected Paramount Global’s recent $15 million settlement offer, demanding an apology from CBS News for interfering in the 2024 presidential election.

Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS News, offered President Trump $15 million to settle a lawsuit Trump filed against the network.

The lawsuit argued that the network’s show “60 Minutes” deceptively edited an interview with then-Vice President and Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris in an attempt to make her appear sharper and more appealing.

Advertisement

President Trump is reportedly seeking at least $25 million and an apology from the network for manipulating the interview in an attempt to interfere with the election, according to the Wall Street Journal.

CBS News has maintained that the interview was “not doctored or deceitful.”

The latest update follows after CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon announced her resignation due to disagreements on how to handle Trump’s lawsuit, specifically due to her refusal to issue an apology as part of a settlement.

“It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward,” she announced. “It’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership.”

Concurrently, Paramount is attempting to close an $8 billion merger with Skydance, a media production company.

The deal requires approval from federal regulators, further complicating the merger.

The suit follows after Meta settled a suit with Trump for $25 million stemming from Trump’s social media accounts being banned after January 6, 2021.

Disney also settled a defamation suit Trump filed against ABC News after anchor George Stephanopoulos stated on air that Trump was found liable for raping E. Jean Carroll.

Disney agreed to fork over $15 million to Trump’s presidential foundation as well as $1 million in legal fees to Trump’s lawyer.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!