Trump reiterates ‘leaving door open’ for nuclear deal with Iran, amid back-and-forth bombing campaign: ‘Iran MUST make a deal’

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:06 PM – Friday, June 13, 2025

Following the initial Israeli strikes against Iran, with Iran responding with retaliatory missile attacks of their own, President Donald Trump affirmed that the U.S. remains open to pursuing a diplomatic agreement to stop the back-and-forth bombing campaign.

However, he cautioned that significantly greater action will follow if such an agreement is not achieved.

“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it,’ but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, which much more to come – And they know how to use it,” Trump began in a Friday Truth Social post. Advertisement

“Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse! There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!” he added.

Israel launched a barrage of airstrikes into Iran on Thursday, reportedly killing several Iranian commanders — including the head of its Revolutionary Guard. Six Iranian nuclear scientists have also been confirmed to have been killed in the strikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later justified the attacks by arguing that the Iranian nuclear program was too dangerously close to becoming capable of crafting a nuclear weapon.

Netanyahu also stated that the operation against Iran “will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat,” while adding that “Generations from now, history will record our generation stood its ground, acted in time and secured our common future.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded to the attacks as well, stating that Israel has “unleashed its wicked and bloody” hand, while vowing that it would suffer “a bitter fate.”

In response to Israel’s attack, Iran has now begun launching numerous missiles into Israel, overwhelming the Iron Dome — and ultimately striking Tel Aviv.

