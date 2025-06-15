Trump reiterates calls for negotiations between Israel and Iran amidst missile exchanges: ‘We will have PEACE’

Israeli air defence systems intercept Iranian missiles over the Israeli city of Tel Aviv early on June 15, 2025. (JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

8:50 AM – Sunday, June 15, 2025

Despite Israel and Iran trading a series of devastating airstrikes, President Donald Trump has vowed to bring the two sides together to make a deal.

On Thursday, Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion” by launching a barrage of airstrikes targeting multiple Iranian military officials and their nuclear sites.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the “preemptive” strikes by claiming that the Iranian regime was dangerously close to developing a nuclear weapon which represents an existential threat to the state of Israel.

The Israeli strikes were able to kill six top Iranian military generals, as well as two nuclear scientists and a senior Iranian politician, according to the New York Times.

In response, Iran launched their own bombing campaign, as ballistic missiles were seen overwhelming Israel’s Iron Dome – slamming into multiple locations across Israel including Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, Israel has requested the United States to join its attack against Iran’s nuclear military sites as Israel may not have the capacity to destroy Iran’s underground Fordo uranium enrichment site, according to The Times of Israel.

A U.S. official confirmed the Israeli request, however adding that the United States is not currently considering any strikes against Iran, according to an Axios report.

President Donald Trump made the U.S. position clear on Saturday night, stating that the United States was not involved in the airstrikes against Iran and vowed retaliation “at levels never seen before” if American forces in the region are targeted.

“The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!” Trump wrote.

President Trump followed up that post with a Sunday morning post reiterating his commitment to making peace between the two warring nations.

“Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP! Also, during my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long time conflict was ready to break out into WAR,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“We will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!” he added.

