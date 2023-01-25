Trump to be reinstated on Facebook and Instagram after 2-year ban

US President Donald Trump speaks at a “Make America Great Again” rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 22, 2017. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Sophia Flores

UPDATED 3:03 PM PT – Wednesday, January 25, 2023

45th President Donald J. Trump is officially allowed back on Facebook and Instagram.

Meta, the company which owns both Facebook and Instagram, announced that Trump’s suspension on both of their platforms will be over “in the coming weeks.”

Nick Clegg, the president of global affairs at Meta, made the announcement via a blog post on Wednesday.

“To assess whether the serious risk to public safety that existed in January 2021 has sufficiently receded, we have evaluated the current environment according to our Crisis Policy Protocol, which included looking at the conduct of the US 2022 midterm elections, and expert assessments on the current security environment. Our determination is that the risk has sufficiently receded, and that we should therefore adhere to the two-year timeline we set out. As such, we will be reinstating Mr. Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks. However, we are doing so with new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses,” Clegg wrote.

Trump’s personal accounts have been suspended for two years. His Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended following the January 6th breech. He was officially locked out of his accounts on January 7th.

This reinstatement follows the recent reversal of his Twitter suspension. The Republican’s Twitter account was restored in November, 2022. He has yet to tweet from the account.