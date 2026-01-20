Trump reflects on one year back in office

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as the Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum (R) looks on, before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Florida on January 19, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Nathaniel Mannor

2:00 PM – Tuesday, January 20, 2026

President Donald Trump has touted the successes of his first year back in the White House.

The president was asked to reflect on the one-year anniversary of his second inauguration while speaking to reporters on Monday.

Trump said he inherited a mess from the Biden administration such as multiple foreign wars, high prices and record border crossings.

However, the president said his leadership helped undo former President Joe Biden’s policy blunders in order to “Make America Great Again.”

Trump did not say what he has planned for this year as Congress looks to continue working to help middle- and lower-class Americans.

