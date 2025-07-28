Trump reduces Putin’s Ukraine war deadline to 10-12 days from original 50

A serviceman kneels down next at a makeshift memorial for the Ukrainian and foreign fighters at Independence Square in Kyiv, on February 24, 2025 (TETIANA DZHAFAROVA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:23 AM – Monday, July 28, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that he is reducing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s deadline to end the ongoing war with Ukraine to 10-12 days from Monday, after previously affording Putin 50 days.

On July 14th, President Trump announced that he was giving Putin 50 days to end the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, or potentially face devastating sanctions from the U.S.

“I’m going to make a new deadline, of about 10, 10 or 12 days from today,” Trump stated in Scotland on Monday. “There’s no reason for waiting. It was 50 days. I wanted to be generous, but we just don’t see any progress being made.” Advertisement

“I’m not so interested in talking anymore,” President Trump stated in reference to unfulfilling negotiations with Putin. “He talks – we have such nice conversations, such respectful and nice conversation. And then, people die the following night.”

“I would have said five times we would have had a deal. I’ve spoken to President Putin a lot,” he continued. “And then President Putin goes out and such, launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever. You have bodies lying all over the street.”

“I’m disappointed in him, I must be honest with you,” Trump told the New York Post’s Miranda Devine. “We’ve had great conversations, but it hasn’t been followed up with, you know, just some very bad things have happened. Very, very bad things have happened after we’ve had conversations. And I’d leave and I’d say, ‘Well, I really thought we had it settled’ three or four times.”

The Ukrainian air force announced on Monday that Russia launched 324 Shahed-type suicide drones, along with 4 Kh-101 cruise missiles and 3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aero ballistic missiles.

2 of the cruise missiles and 15 of the drones reportedly hit their targets, though Ukraine was able to shoot down 309 drones and two cruise missiles.

“Our unmanned defenses delivered strong results against ‘Shaheds’ – dozens of Russian drones were shot down. Several missiles were also intercepted overnight,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in an X post. “Unfortunately, not all of them – there were also hits.”

“But we are constantly strengthening Ukraine’s air shield, and it is vital to maintain clear understanding among partners of how exactly they can help,” Zelensky continued. “Step by step, we are closing the funding gap for drone production, and I will be holding new talks with partners on this task later this week.”

Prior to Trump’s announcement of reducing the deadline for Putin, Zelensky warned that a 50-day deadline would cost lives.

“Fifty days, for us, is just — every day is scary,” Zelensky stated on July 17th.

“Putin has wasted President Trump’s time,” he added. “I would very much like to see the United States, the Congress and the president put some pressure on this situation with sanctions, and so the sooner, the faster it can be done, the better.”

Ukraine and Russia have held three meetings in Turkey within the past few months, and although they have not culminated in the establishment of a cease-fire, prisoner swaps were agreed upon.

· First round: at Dolmabahçe Palace. This marked the first face‑to‑face talks.

· Second round: at Ciragan Palace. Also brief, with little progress on a ceasefire but further exchanges on humanitarian issues.

· Third round: again in Istanbul. Lasted under an hour, no ceasefire agreed, but more prisoner swap terms discussed.

President Trump noted on Monday that he has not decided yet whether he plans on imposing even more sanctions on Russia or increasing tariff rates on nations that purchase Russian energy, that is, if Putin fails to secure a ceasefire before the deadline expires.

